The woman who predicted 9/11 gives a terrifying warning.

Baba Vanga says that a nuclear explosion will occur in 2023.

The blind psychic predicts WWIII will come sooner than expected. Today predictions from psychics are considered normal because they are consistently accurate. However, a few years ago, there was a blind mystic who paralyzed the world with her visions of the future. Many of these visions that have come true over the years were revealed by Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, better known as Baba Vanga, a famous psychic who supposedly predicted the attacks on September 11, 2001. Baba Vanga predicted the 9/11 terrorist attacks Many of the things that the blind psychic predicted have come true over the years, leaving many shocked and speechless. She had a vision of September 11, 2001, a date that is remembered in the United States for the terrorist attacks. The popular psychic died more than two decades ago at the age of 84 but she left a great legacy of prophecies which, according to various stories, are the result of a gift that she discovered after an accident that left her blind as a child. Filed Under: Baba Vanga warns of nuclear explosion

Now, a new and terrifying prophecy of the blind seer would be fulfilled Baba Vanga did not leave any written predictions, they were all told to her faithful followers who have taken it upon themselves to confirm that her prophecies have been fulfilled. It seems that 2023 will be full of new visions from the psychic. Her most famous prediction was when she announced the terrible terrorist attacks in the United States on 9/11. Baba Vanga said that, “The American brothers will fall after being attacked by steel birds. Wolves will be howling in the bushes, and innocent blood will flow.” Filed Under: Baba Vanga warns of nuclear explosion

Baba Vanga warns of a nuclear explosion in 2023 Now, a new prediction from deceased psychic has filled many with fear since it is one of the terrifying visions Baba Vanga had for 2023. It is nothing more and nothing less than a nuclear explosion. The so-called ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ said that World War III would occur at any moment. The renowned psychic warned about this and said that it will unleash a great catastrophe very similar to what happened in Chernobyl. Many say that this could be her most realistic prediction due to the great fears sparked by the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Stars Insider. Filed Under: Baba Vanga warns of nuclear explosion

The ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ predicts World War III Baba Vanga said that a nuclear power plant would explode in 2023. It must be taken into account that the Zaporizhzhya plant located in Ukraine is under the control of Russian forces while Putin threatens to escalate aggressions. According to Stars Insider, Baba Vanga has been correct in more than one of her predictions, so all that remains is to wait for the nuclear war that Putin has threatened. Filed Under: Baba Vanga warns of nuclear explosion