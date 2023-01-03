Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies at 45 after battle with cancer

Legendary drummer dies on New Year’s Eve after battling cancer.

Jeremiah Green was a member of Modest Mouse.

Grieving friends and fans say goodbye to the beloved musician. Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green. Tragic events involving celebrities and public figures continue. It's just the beginning of 2023 and we're already losing some of our favorite stars. A second loss in the music industry occurred on New Year's Eve as the death of Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green, who passed away at the age of 45 after a long battle with cancer, has been announced. Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies at 45 The legendary musician belonged to the band Modest Mouse. The drummer's mother revealed the terminal illness that had afflicted the 45-year-old, saying that he had been diagnosed with a type of cancer which was already very advanced. According to various international media outlets, Jeremiah Green had been undergoing treatment for his cancer but it was already at stage four when he was diagnosed.

Modest Mouse announces the tragic news Modest Mouse announced the passing of their drummer on social media, saying goodbye with a an emotional message where they asked their fans to appreciate their loved ones since they never know when their last day together will be. "We've lost our dear friend. I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time," the band shared.

Jeremiah Green's mother revealed her son's battle with cancer "These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get Above all, Jeremiah was about love… We love you," finished the band's statement on their official Instagram account. They also posted a photo of Green. Four days earlier, the band had revealed Green's cancer diagnosis on Instagram. "Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference." Unfortunately, his illness won in the end.

Musicians mourn legendary Modest Mouse drummer According to The Sun, Jeremiah Green's mother spoke about the musician's devastating cancer diagnosis last week, shortly after the band broke the news before the Modest Mouse drummer died on New Year's Eve. Jeremiah founded Modest Mouse in 1992 with singer/guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy. Condolences were immediate, "The great Jeremiah Green… My friend, bandmate and the most creative musician I've ever met," said Johnny Marr, former guitarist for The Smiths who played alongside the drummer in his band between 2006 and 2009.