The Simpsons has made predictions which turned out to be true more than once.

Now the show has predicted that there will be a terrible war.

Also, a powerful natural disaster will strike.

In addition to being very popular worldwide, The Simpsons is also well known for predicting the future in some episodes — something that has happened more than once. Now that 2023 is here, we’ve got some frightening predictions from The Simpsons for this year.

Without a doubt, one of the predictions that has surprised people the most is related to the Ebola outbreak. In one episode, Marge is seen reading a book that talks about the terrible virus. And this is only one of the dozens of predictions the show has made.

The Simpsons predicts World War III

According to El Tiempo, The Simpsons predicted what would be a third world war between China and the United States. However, what would make this war different from past wars, is that nuclear and biological weapons would be used.

Although it is just a theory, it is not totally unrealistic since the conflicts that exist between Ukraine and Russia, the missiles launched from North Korea and the tension that exists between the United States and China, make a new war more possible.