‘The Simpsons’ terrible predictions for 2023
The Simpsons has made predictions which turned out to be true more than once. Now the show has predicted that there will be a terrible war.
- The Simpsons has made predictions which turned out to be true more than once.
- Now the show has predicted that there will be a terrible war.
- Also, a powerful natural disaster will strike.
In addition to being very popular worldwide, The Simpsons is also well known for predicting the future in some episodes — something that has happened more than once. Now that 2023 is here, we’ve got some frightening predictions from The Simpsons for this year.
Without a doubt, one of the predictions that has surprised people the most is related to the Ebola outbreak. In one episode, Marge is seen reading a book that talks about the terrible virus. And this is only one of the dozens of predictions the show has made.
The Simpsons predicts World War III
According to El Tiempo, The Simpsons predicted what would be a third world war between China and the United States. However, what would make this war different from past wars, is that nuclear and biological weapons would be used.
Although it is just a theory, it is not totally unrealistic since the conflicts that exist between Ukraine and Russia, the missiles launched from North Korea and the tension that exists between the United States and China, make a new war more possible. Filed Under: simpsons predictions
Did they predict a meteorite falling to Earth?
In another episode of the popular series, Bart, along with Professor Frink and several scientists, realize that an asteroid will hit the Earth. However, despite the fact that the meteorite hits, it decomposes upon contact with the layer of pollution inside.
According to netizens, this may be possible thanks to the research that NASA has carried out to be able to divert this type of object. In 2022, they managed to divert the trajectory of an asteroid more than 10 million kilometers away from Earth. Filed Under: simpsons predictions
The Simpsons predict an economic crisis
Undoubtedly, one of the events that most impacted the world at the beginning of the decade was the COVID-19 pandemic. Something that is ongoing and continues to affect the entire world, so economic fallout isn’t out of the question.
This situation reminded people of an episode where a mysterious man shows a video to Homer Simpson stating that a one of the world’s great powers was going to have an economic crisis, causing its end. In addition, the mysterious man tells Homer that thanks to anarchy, America will be reborn. Filed Under: simpsons predictions
The most famous prediction of The Simpsons
Undoubtedly, throughout the many seasons of The Simpsons, there have been many predictions that came true. The most well-known one is an episode with a Brazilian player called “El Divo”, making a reference to Neymar Jr.
This situation came true at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where in the match played by Brazil against Serbia, Neymar was injured at minute 67 when his team was ahead, which made people remember that episode. Filed Under: simpsons predictions