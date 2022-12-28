Psychic reveals Pablo Lyle’s future: Will he be released from prison soon?
Psychic Deseret Tavares reveals Pablo Lyle’s future: This year was important for actor Pablo Lyle because, after facing the serious consequences of an involuntary manslaughter conviction, the actor had to say goodbye to the life he previously enjoyed with his family, friends and his dear wife Ana Araujo.
Pablo Lyle was hoping to get out of jail by asking the judge for a new trial which, unfortunately, was denied. Now, psychic Deseret Tavares has announced what the future could hold for the actor in prison. Will he be able to get out soon?
Psychic reveals Pablo Lyle’s future: What do the cards say?
Pablo Lyle has just spent his first Christmas in prison, away from his family and leaving the life he knew behind. But now, the Mexican program Sale el Sol, has consulted with a psychic to find out what’s in store for Pablo Lyle.
The cards told Desert Tavares that Pablo will be in prison for three years, as he will get credit for the time he was under house arrest. “He will become an activist of sorts,” she revealed as well. Filed Under: Psychic reveals Pablo Lyle’s future
Pablo Lyle spends his first Christmas alone in prison
Pablo Lyle is expected to take this time to become a person who will help many others. The hosts of the show reveal that he could help people deal with anger management, which caused him to lose control during the traffic incident that ended in death, according to Ella online.
Hoping for a miracle, Pablo spent his first Christmas in prison, since he was locked up in October. According to Univision, Pablo will be in court again in February for a sentencing hearing, when he receive up to 15 years in prison. Filed Under: Psychic reveals Pablo Lyle’s future
Lyle is denied a new trial
At the beginning of December, Judge Marisa Tinkler rejected Lyle’s lawyer’s request for a new trial. She pointed out that the defense arguments were not sufficient to justify a new trial. She also added that she had reviewed similar cases and they did not give the green light to a new trial either.
Did he act in self defense?
Philip Reizenstein, the actor’s lawyer, noted that the evidence presented to the jury incorrectly focused, in his opinion, “on the blow and the swelling of the brain and the organ failures and the damage to the brain,” none of which was in the mind of the actor from the soap opera Mi Adorable Maldición at the time of the events.
He reiterated, as he did during the trial, that Lyle acted in self-defense because he feared for his life and that of his children, who were “very scared inside the vehicle,” as was his wife, and therefore he carried out “a justified use of force” to subdue Hernández, who in this case would be “the aggressor”, reported Efe. Filed Under: Psychic reveals Pablo Lyle’s future