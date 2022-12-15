Was he devastated?

Pablo Lyle was hoping for a new trial but the judge ruled against him.

His first Christmas in jail will be the hardest.

Pablo Lyle hopes for a new trial that could potentially overturn his involuntary manslaughter conviction have been dashed. The judge in his case, Marisa Tinkler, ruled that he won’t get a new trial and that he will learn his sentence in February.

Unfortunately the Televisa actor’s defense team won’t be making much more money from the actor’s family. It’s been nearly four years since his ordeal began after he punched Juan Ricardo Hernández during a road rage incident in Miami. Hernández died four days later from the head injury he sustained when he fell.

Is Pablo Lyle out of hope?

Now what awaits the soap opera star? He faces between nine and 15 years in prison. However Pablo Lyle’s defense asked the judge to include his years under house arrest in the sentence.

Judge Marisa Tinkler will finally hand down his sentence in the first week of February. Now, images of Pablo Lyle’s reaction to hearing that there will be no second trial show how disappointed he is.