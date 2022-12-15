He is devastated! Pablo Lyle’s reaction when he learns he won’t get a new trial (PHOTOS)
Was he devastated? Pablo Lyle was hoping for a new trial but the judge ruled against him. His first Christmas in jail will be the hardest.
Pablo Lyle hopes for a new trial that could potentially overturn his involuntary manslaughter conviction have been dashed. The judge in his case, Marisa Tinkler, ruled that he won’t get a new trial and that he will learn his sentence in February.
Unfortunately the Televisa actor’s defense team won’t be making much more money from the actor’s family. It’s been nearly four years since his ordeal began after he punched Juan Ricardo Hernández during a road rage incident in Miami. Hernández died four days later from the head injury he sustained when he fell.
Is Pablo Lyle out of hope?
Now what awaits the soap opera star? He faces between nine and 15 years in prison. However Pablo Lyle’s defense asked the judge to include his years under house arrest in the sentence.
Judge Marisa Tinkler will finally hand down his sentence in the first week of February. Now, images of Pablo Lyle’s reaction to hearing that there will be no second trial show how disappointed he is.
Pablo Lyle is devastated
Las Estrellas, reported that Pablo Lyle’s reaction was obvious when the judge told him that there will be no new trial. She said other cases with similar arguments to what his defense team used, were also denied new trials.
Pablo Lyle with longer hair, his prison uniform and a face mask appeared stunned and put his hands to his mouth when he heard those words. He had hoped that he would have a chance of acquittal and he e could not contain himself
The actor’s surprise at the verdict
There will be no second trial and Lyle was surprised and devastated when the judge made that clear. Now all of his energy will be focused on his sentencing in February. Hopefully he will get better news.
His lawyers argued that there were inconsistencies and no evidence or witnesses were presented to prove that the actor acted out of fear for his life and that of his children. Nonetheless, the judge set the date of his sentencing for February 7.
Will he work while awaiting his sentence?
While the Mexican waits for Pablo Lyle’s sentence to be handed down, they have announced that the actor will be appearing on television again on Televisa. Chispa TV released the information.
It was revealed that Pablo Lyle will be returning to the small screen in nothing more and nothing less than the melodrama he starred in with actress Michelle Renaud, La Sombra del Pasado. It will be rebroadcast since he cannot work from jail.