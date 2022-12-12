Pablo Lyle’s petition for a new trial delays sentencing

Pablo Lyle’s sentencing has been delayed again.

The Judge says she will hear arguments for a new trial.

Will the Mexican actor be saved? Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s request for a new trial after he was found guilty of manslaughter for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández was not resolved during the actor’s last hearing in Miami. This means his defense team still has hope for a miracle. The request that could mean a dramatic turn in Lyle’s case could be resolved next week, according to what the judge presiding over the case in Miami ruled on Thursday. When would Pablo Lyle’s petition be decided? Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez announced, after more than two hours of hearing arguments, that she will need more time to hear from the defense and the prosecution before deciding whether to accept the request from Lyle’s lawyers. The actor’s defense seeks to have the verdict of last October 4 overturned and a new trial be held, according to EFE. With Lyle in court, dressed in an orange prisoner’s uniform and face mask, Tinkler Méndez summoned the parties to a new hearing on December 12.

The brutal attack that put Pablo Lyle behind bars At the beginning of October, after one day of deliberations, a jury of six people found the Mexican actor from Mirreyes vs. Godinez guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hernández, 63, in an incident dating back to 2019 EFE reported. Lyle, 35, punched Hernandez, who died four days later at a Miami hospital. The attack occurred during a road rage incident in which Lyle got out of the car he was traveling in with his family de él and hit Hernández, who, according to the images collected from the security cameras of a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

Lyle’s lawyers argue for a new trial At the hearing on Thursday, December 8, Lyle’s lawyer, Phil Reizenstein, argued that there were inconsistencies during the trial that began on September 20, after several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to EFE. The actor’s lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense because he feared for his life and that of his children, who were with him at the time of the attack. In addition, Lyle’s lawyer opined that during the judicial process no evidence or witnesses were admitted that they would have corroborated that position. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle New Trial Petition

What will happen if the beloved actor doesn’t get a new trial? Lyle could receive up to 15 years in jail, according to TV Notes. The judge, however, on more than one occasion let the lawyers know that she did not agree with her arguments, according to EFE. If the request for a new trial is rejected, it is expected that the judge will not announce the sentence at that hearing but at a later one. The beloved actor received good news shortly before the hearing on December 8. The actor’s family created a donation campaign to help with legal expenses, since during the time he has spent in prison he was unable to work and generate income. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle New Trial Petition