Another twist in the case! Pablo Lyle receives tremendous news days before he is sentenced (VIDEO)
Pablo Lyle is being sentenced on November 28. The Mexican actor is hopeful. Will he get an amazing Christmas present this year?
- Pablo Lyle is being sentenced on November 28.
- The Mexican actor is hopeful.
- Will he get an amazing Christmas present?
On November 28, Pablo Lyle will finally know how many years he is spending in jail. However, a new twist in the case continues to give people plenty to talk about four years into the legal process. The actor was ultimately found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez.
Could it be that the film and television star will finally get a Christmas miracle? The days go by and it is almost two months since Pablo Lyle was found guilty. However, his defense is not resting and has asked judge Marisa Tinkler for a new trial on the grounds that the previous one was plagued with irregularities…. If so, there could be hope for the Mexican heartthrob.
Pablo Lyle receives important news
His sentence should have been handed down on November 14 but it was postponed until November 28. Now a few days before this date, the Mexican show Ventaneando, reported that again the date has changed.
Is it good or bad news for the actor? The truth is that it could be a double-edged sword for the case because trial was delayed for too long and that could have influenced his guilty verdict. Now there is hope that his defense team will get new trial or a shorter sentence.
Sentencing is postponed again
Pablo Lyle’s defense has asked that a new trial be held outside of Miami where there is not such a large Cuban population. However, that will not be decided until December 8, which is the new date when judge Marisa Tinkler will give her opinion on the matter or hand down his sentence.
“December 8 is the new date for the hearing and meanwhile Pablo locked up and paying and paying and paying,” said one of the Ventaneando hosts about the postponement the Mexican actor’s sentence.
Pablo Lyle’s family has raised nearly enough to cover his legal expenses
While Pablo Lyle is hoping for the best with sentencing or getting a new trial, his family continues to raise funds for his legal expenses. A few weeks ago they launched DonacionesPabloLyle.com with the goal of reaching $100,000.
Now he is only $12,000 away from reaching the goal, since according to the site they are already at $88,656, which is a little more than 1. 715 million Mexican pesos.
Where will the actor spend his jail sentence?
Pablo Lyle is prepared to face years in prison and the last few times he has been seen publicly, he looks very calm and is even smiling. Now El Sol de México, describes the prison where the actor must spend 9-15 years of his life.
The Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility is where the actor will spend his sentence. It has a total capacity of 1,300 people divided into nine floors each, depending on the seriousness of the crime they are convicted of. It also has athletic courts, a television room and of course a wide surveillance system. SEE THE VIDEO HERE