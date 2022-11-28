Pablo Lyle is being sentenced on November 28.

The Mexican actor is hopeful.

Will he get an amazing Christmas present?

On November 28, Pablo Lyle will finally know how many years he is spending in jail. However, a new twist in the case continues to give people plenty to talk about four years into the legal process. The actor was ultimately found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Could it be that the film and television star will finally get a Christmas miracle? The days go by and it is almost two months since Pablo Lyle was found guilty. However, his defense is not resting and has asked judge Marisa Tinkler for a new trial on the grounds that the previous one was plagued with irregularities…. If so, there could be hope for the Mexican heartthrob.

Pablo Lyle receives important news

His sentence should have been handed down on November 14 but it was postponed until November 28. Now a few days before this date, the Mexican show Ventaneando, reported that again the date has changed.

Is it good or bad news for the actor? The truth is that it could be a double-edged sword for the case because trial was delayed for too long and that could have influenced his guilty verdict. Now there is hope that his defense team will get new trial or a shorter sentence.