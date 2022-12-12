Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dies at 62 after respiratory distress

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died at 62.

911 was called when Ronnie Turner was having trouble breathing.

Fans immediately offered condolences. Terrible news just weeks before the end of 2022… It has been reported that legendary singer Tina Turner’s son has died at the age of 62. So far, his cause of death is unknown. According to The Sun, Ronnie Turner has died less than four years after his brother’s suicide. Police reportedly received an emergency call on the morning of Thursday, December 8, from a person who said Turner was having trouble breathing.

Ronnie Turner dies at 62 after struggling to breathe The Sun reports that Tina Turner's son died after struggling to breathe. Paramedics immediately responded to the 911 call and rushed to the scene in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics quickly began CPR but, despite their best efforts, the What's Love Got to Do with It singer's second child could not be saved. Ronnie Turner was pronounced dead just minutes after first aid began.

Ronnie appeared in What's Love Got to Do With It TMZ reported that Ronnie had had health problems for years, including cancer. Tina Turner's son also gained recognition in Hollywood with a role in the film What's Love Got to Do With It in the 90's, the biopic about his mother. So far the cause of death of the beloved singer's son has not been confirmed. It is only known that he was struggling to breathe and there was nothing paramedics could do to save his life.

Fans offer their condolences When the sad news of Ronnie Turner's death became known, his fans began to offer their condolences on social media: "My sincere condolences to @tinaturner and @AfidaTurner… May Ronnie rest in peace." "Sincere condolences to @tinaturner on the loss of his youngest son, Ronnie Turner, just four years after losing his first child." Finally: "No parent should have to bury one of their children. Prayers sent in by Tina and the rest of the family and friends." This tragic loss comes four years after Tina's eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, died by suicide in 2018.