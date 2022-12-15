Irina Baeva forgets Gabriel Soto and says goodbye to Qatar in a bikini (VIDEO)
Irina Baeva delights her fans in a sexy bikini. Has she already forgotten Gabriel Soto? She had a remarkable appearance at the World Cup Qatar 2022.
Without a doubt, the beautiful Russian actress always captivates her followers. Now Irina Baeva shows how she’s already forgotten about Gabriel Soto and says goodbye to Qatar in a bikini after her remarkable appearance as host of the 2022 World Cup.
Irina Baeva has been sparking interest after suspicions of an alleged breakup with soap opera heartthrob Gabriel Soto. However, while the rumors are still not exactly clarified, it seems that the actress has forgotten about him.
Irina Baeva says goodbye to Qatar in a bikini
Both have taken different career paths and Irina Baeva went to Qatar to enjoy its wonders while serving as a Televisa host at the World Cup.
According to El Heraldo, her arrival in Qatar was not a whim, she was there to film La Jugada. But she is not alone, because she is accompanied by her friend María G. Salmón who she has been seen out and about with.
Does Irina have more fun without Gabriel?
Recently, the beautiful actress and presenter shared the last moments of her time at the 2022 World Cup with a short Instagram video where she enjoyed herself in a white bikini.
Without a doubt, the sexy bikini left very little to the imagination. In addition she showed off her enviable attributes and her slender figure that captivates millions, particularly her more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
“Already starting to miss the experiences”
“Already beginning to miss the experiences, there is little to learn,” wrote Irina Baeva in the post that so far exceeds 30,000 “likes” after only 19 hours.
Quickly, she got many comments: “I don’t want it to end.” “I don’t know what I’ll do next week without seeing you in La Jugada.” “I love it, now what will I see?” to highlight some of the various messages.
Is her relationship officially over?
Finally, Irina Baeva has responded to the rumors about her supposed breakup with fiancé Gabriel Soto, confirming that they had to physically separate, but that this was only for work reasons, according to infobae.
For his part, Gabriel Soto also denied that they had broken up and, like his fiancée, he said that their work commitments have distracted them from posting together on social media. Click here to see Irina Baeva in a sexy bikini.