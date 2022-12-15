Rubí was harshly criticized on social media.

She announced her first concert and did not get a good reaction.

Was Rubí humiliated?

Without a doubt, social media can be your best ally or your downfall. Still in her teens, the young Mexican has experienced both situations. “La Quinceañera” Rubí is humiliated and cancels her first concert after receiving criticism.

It was announced online that, on December 22, singer Rubí planned to hold her first concert at the Forum 1869. However, everyone was astonished when she abruptly canceled the event.

“La quinceañera” Rubí cancels her first concert after criticism

According to TV Notas, the most famous fifteen-year-old in Mexico, due to her controversial time on the music reality show La Academia 20 Años, announced that she would hold her first concert. It was scheduled in Mexico City so that the largest number of her followers would attend.

Unfortunately, Rubí did not receive the support she expected from social media users. She even received a lot of criticism and they asked her to cancel the event, or at least make the admission free, because she can’t sing.