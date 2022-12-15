“La Quinceañera” Rubí cancels her first concert after criticism: Is she humiliated? (VIDEO)
Without a doubt, social media can be your best ally or your downfall. Still in her teens, the young Mexican has experienced both situations. “La Quinceañera” Rubí is humiliated and cancels her first concert after receiving criticism.
It was announced online that, on December 22, singer Rubí planned to hold her first concert at the Forum 1869. However, everyone was astonished when she abruptly canceled the event.
According to TV Notas, the most famous fifteen-year-old in Mexico, due to her controversial time on the music reality show La Academia 20 Años, announced that she would hold her first concert. It was scheduled in Mexico City so that the largest number of her followers would attend.
Unfortunately, Rubí did not receive the support she expected from social media users. She even received a lot of criticism and they asked her to cancel the event, or at least make the admission free, because she can’t sing.
“Rubí, you don’t sing. The stage eats you up, you reached the final of La Academia for pure business and false advertising,” was one of the comments on her now-deleted Instagram post where she announced the show.
After a hail of criticism, the young woman from San Luis Potosí finally announced through her Instagram stories that the concert would be canceled due to “logistical problems”. She also pointed out that those who purchased tickets would be reimbursed.
“Due to logistical issues the show … will not take place”
“I make this video to announce that due to logistical issues the show that I had for this December 22 in Mexico City will not take place. It is completely cancelled,” Rubí explained in another of her stories on her official Instagram account.
“To all the people who bought a ticket, don’t worry, they will get their money back,” concluded Rubí Ibarra. After the announcement, the young singer stressed that she will announce upcoming performance dates and that she would soon have a surprise for her fans.