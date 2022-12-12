Money to spare? Gabriel Iglesias’ dog party.

Gabriel Iglesias threw a luxurious quinceañera for his dog Risa.

What do people think?

Many people love their pets and pamper them in a way that others consider over the top. However, we don’t think you know of anyone who has done what Gabriel Iglesias did for their pet.

The Hispanic comedian organized a quinceañera party for his dog Risa. In videos he posted on social media, we can see the comedian celebrating his beloved pooch. However, the party’s incredible price tag has been giving everyone a lot to talk about.

Gabriel Iglesias’ $100k dog party

According to the New York Post, Iglesias invested no more and no less than $100,000 in his pup’s quinceañera. It should be noted the comedian has had Risa since she was a puppy and he loves her dearly.

Iglesias shared the following on Instagram: "Party of the year, everything for my little princess. Risa has given me so many years of happiness. I just wanted to celebrate her from her. I even wore pants."