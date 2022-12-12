Comedian Gabriel Iglesias spends $100,000 on a quinceañera for his dog (VIDEO)
Many people love their pets and pamper them in a way that others consider over the top. However, we don’t think you know of anyone who has done what Gabriel Iglesias did for their pet.
The Hispanic comedian organized a quinceañera party for his dog Risa. In videos he posted on social media, we can see the comedian celebrating his beloved pooch. However, the party’s incredible price tag has been giving everyone a lot to talk about.
Gabriel Iglesias’ $100k dog party
According to the New York Post, Iglesias invested no more and no less than $100,000 in his pup’s quinceañera. It should be noted the comedian has had Risa since she was a puppy and he loves her dearly.
Iglesias shared the following on Instagram: "Party of the year, everything for my little princess. Risa has given me so many years of happiness. I just wanted to celebrate her from her. I even wore pants."
Risa is his most faithful companion
Iglesias, who also goes by Fluffy, arrived at the party to greet all his guests, including family and friends. Meanwhile his dog, Risa, was sitting in an ornate baby carriage. The Post recounted what fluffy said about his faithful companion on one occasion.
"I've had dogs since I was a kid and Risa was the only girl dog I've ever had," he exclaimed. "Since I've had her, from day one, she's always been in my hoodie. We're very close." The outlet highlighted that although quinceañeras are traditionally celebrated when people turn 15, Risa is actually around 16-17 years old.
A DJ, dancers and lots of partying!
It was revealed that Risa was not the only dog in attendance. His guests also brought their pets to celebrate Chihuahua’s birthday. In total, it is estimated that the celebration consisted of more than 300 guests.
Risa's birthday did not lack entertainment, as Iglesias hired a DJ who played all night, as well as a band, dancers and decor. According to the NY Post, the Mr. Iglesias star was inspired to throw the lavish party after seeing another fancy dog party. Only the best for his Risa!
What do people think?
Among the comments on the video shared on Instagram by the Mr. Churchs and The Fluffy Movie actor, he received hundreds of congratulatory messages for his Chihuahua. Some even laughed at the party the comedian organized.
I have no words to describe how beautiful @fluffyguy is! The love of a fur baby is unmatched. Happy Quince to Laughter. May you be blessed with her for many more years." "Lol, I don't know why I cried, but this is beautiful." "Do you agree to be my father?" "Could you plan and pay for the wedding of my daughter who will be 15 years old?"