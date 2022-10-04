“La quinceañera” Rubí comes out of the closet.

She’s out of the closet! Rubi reveals how many girlfriends she has had.

She says that her family does not know that she likes women. Quinceañera Rubí comes out of the closet. The young woman who became famous due to her quinceañera announced that she was going to appear on La Academia 2022. Although she was harshly criticized by the jury. In 2016, Rubí Ibarra García became a celebrity on social media after her parents invited all of Mexico to her quinceañera. Now, after appearing on La Academia, she has gained more popularity and growth on social networks. But one expected her to come out of the closet. “The Quinceañera” Rubí comes out of the closet The Acá Fan account on TikTok shared a video where Rubí talked about her sexual orientation and said that she likes women. She even revealed how many girlfriends she has had up to now. Wearing a casual outfit, a striped sweater, a half updo and natural makeup, Rubí made a video where she clarified all the doubts about her love life. Filed Under: Quinceañera Rubí comes out of the closet

Rubí how many girlfriends she has had “I see that many ask me if I like women or not and with this I am going to tell them because I feel I have not talked about this yet but well… Yes, I have had one or another girlfriend but they have really been three,” shared the former La Academia contestant. Speaking sincerely, without worrying about what people will say, she revealed that she is more inclined towards women when it comes to romance. “Yes I have been attracted to girls, I don’t talk much about my romantic life or anything like that because I really don’t date a lot of girls. That is, I don’t care… My family doesn’t know, only my sister, “said Rubí, putting to rest all the doubts. Filed Under: Quinceañera Rubí comes out of the closet

Her fans defend Rubí’s preferences She revealed that her parents do not know that she has had girlfriends but said that if they had found out they would not be surprised because they already know what she is like in that sense. She confirmed that she has had boyfriends but that does not mean that she is not attracted to women. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Given this, internet users immediately commented: “I love her for her authenticity.” “I thought so but I thought it was her way of being flirty in general.” “Love It’s love.” “And that you have to be happy.” “I knew it.” “It’s your life and period.” “I already suspected it.” “What happens to this generation?” Filed Under: Quinceañera Rubí comes out of the closet. Some images were taken from this video.