Romina Puga talks exclusively to MundoNow about the new season of Club Mundo Kids.

All 10 episodes can be found on the Canela Kids app.

Romina Puga highlights the importance of developing self-esteem in children. Launched in 2021, Club Mundo Kids is a live-action edutainment series created with the purpose of informing, training and empowering the next generation of Hispanic and Latino children, celebrating the culture and issues that make us universal. To tell us a little more about this project, the presenter, reporter and television producer Romina Puga, spoke exclusively to MundoNOW and revealed details of the new 10 episode season of Club Mundo Kids. Starting on March 29 the new season can be viewed on Canela.TV. Host Romina Puga speaks exclusively to MundoNow Each episode of Club Mundo Kids focuses on a theme to keep Spanish-speaking children entertained and learning outside the classroom, along with their parents, using original songs and characters. Romina Puga and her puppets Maya and Coco will be exploring a new world full of surprises, to help little ones discover their passions at an early age. Find out more about this amazing series.

Romina Puga talks about the new season of Club Mundo Kids The Canela.TV streaming platform is a completely free app for Hispanics/Latinos in the United States and Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. The series produced by Romina Puga can be found in the Canela Kids section. Romina Puga shared what inspired her to create Club Mundo Kids. “It is an educational series that tries to represent, educate and entertain the next generation of Latinos and Latinas, we created this program in 2021 in the midst of the pandemic as a resource for all this audience that was locked up at home with a lack of information.”

It’s important to help children develop self-esteem “We created those first 16 episodes in 2021 and now with Canela TV we have had the opportunity to create 10 new episodes with more puppets, we now have five puppets instead of just two, we have original songs from Club Mundo Kids and 10 different themes about science or social issues like how to make new friends.” Later, Romi shared the importance of content aimed at Spanish-speaking children. “Representation is super important for adults, boys and girls and we have seen it in the media now behind and in front of the camera and that starts when you are developing your self-esteem, they are looking for comparisons with their classmates.”

Parents will play an important role in these new episodes “So creating a program with boys and girls like them, or adult experts who sound like them and are from the same countries as them, is super important in developing self-esteem,” added Romina Puga in her exclusive comments to MundoNow. She also shared that the series is not only aimed at the little ones in the home, but that parents will also play an important role on Club Mundo Kids. “Each episode includes a hidden question starting with, ‘What is the highest mountain?’; ‘What is the most popular food?’; ‘What controls the brain?’; ‘Do dinosaurs still exist’… It’s entertaining because as adults we forget the answer or maybe we don’t know and we don’t want to say that we don’t know,” said the co-host of Club Mundo Kids.

Where can you watch Club Mundo Kids? Romi said that this new season was more fun to make since the first ones were made during the pandemic. “We were able to do more things with the puppets together, it’s like more of an adventure and we hope to create more episodes. With these we were able to enter more of the secret cave, the garden, a neighbor’s house, things like that.” Lastly, she revealed where you can watch the new season. “The 10 new episodes of Club Mundo Kids can only be found on the Canela.TV app in the Canela Kids section. It’s completely free, completely in Spanish and you can find it anywhere you can download your apps.” Romi also pointed out that the episodes are focused on all ages, but especially for children between 4 and 7 years old.