Venezuelan reporter accused of sexual assault by two women
María Virginia Montiel and Lucía de Vita spoke out. Both claimed reporter Lenin Rojas sexually abused them. Rojas denies the accusations.
María Virginia Montiel and Lucía de Vita feel pain, frustration and impotence after they say they were sexually assaulted by a public figure from their city. Both accuse a reporter of sexual assault.
The young women filed a complaint in May 2021 against Lenin Rojas, the renowned host of the Ok101 Fm station in Maracaibo, Venezuela, saying he sexually assaulted them. Failing to obtain justice, they made their complaint public in a video they posted on social media.
The women complained there were multiple irregularities in the way authorities handled their case, including the loss of vital evidence like the gynecological and forensic exams. “I have been fighting in a legal process for two years, which instead of giving me justice, has been benefiting him (Lenín Rojas). I was even denied the right to a lawyer at the time,” explained one of the young women who is now 20 years old.
Zulian singer Morella Montiel, who is the aunt of one of the victims, shared a video detailing the psychological damage suffered by her niece, María Virginia, who tried to commit suicide twice for this reason.
“There were many more victims”
“This video is for you, Lenin Rojas. Two years ago you came to my house and you came with great fear, because you knew that the hornet’s nest was waiting for you after Lucía Di Vita denounced you, because there were many more victims, including my niece María Virginia, you were afraid that she would speak,” the singer says.
She also denied the Lenin Rojas’s accusations of extortion: “María Virginia is not asking you for money, we are working people.” MundoNow tried to contact the station where the alleged attacker works to get his version of events but did not receive a response.
Lenin Rojas shared his version of events on Instagram
After reading an article of the Venezuelan constitution, Lenin Rojas accused the victims of trying to extort him. “I will not lend myself to blackmail, I will not lend myself to extortion, I will soon appear with conclusive evidence of this defamation,” he posted on Instagram.
However, in an audio obtained by MundoNow, the defendant can allegedly be heard asking one of the victims not to say anything about what happened. In this alleged audio he can be heard apologizing and even assures her that if she does not make the incident public, he will get psychological help and stay as far away from them as possible.