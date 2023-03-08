Venezuelan reporter accused of sexual assault by two women

María Virginia Montiel and Lucía de Vita spoke out.

Both claimed reporter Lenin Rojas sexually assaulted them.

Rojas denies the accusations.

María Virginia Montiel and Lucía de Vita feel pain, frustration and impotence after they say they were sexually assaulted by a public figure from their city. Both accuse a reporter of sexual assault.

The young women filed a complaint in May 2021 against Lenin Rojas, the renowned host of the Ok101 Fm station in Maracaibo, Venezuela, saying he sexually assaulted them. Failing to obtain justice, they made their complaint public in a video they posted on social media.

Reporter Lenin Rojas accused of sexual assault by two women

The women complained there were multiple irregularities in the way authorities handled their case, including the loss of vital evidence like the gynecological and forensic exams. “I have been fighting in a legal process for two years, which instead of giving me justice, has been benefiting him (Lenín Rojas). I was even denied the right to a lawyer at the time,” explained one of the young women who is now 20 years old.

Zulian singer Morella Montiel, who is the aunt of one of the victims, shared a video detailing the psychological damage suffered by her niece, María Virginia, who tried to commit suicide twice for this reason.