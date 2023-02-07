What did dangerous capo Héctor Beltrán Leyva’s autopsy show?
What did Héctor Beltrán Leyva's autopsy show? He had been in prison since 2014 and died in 2018. He was taken to a hospital in Toluca, Mexico.
After the death of the Mexican drug trafficker, Héctor Beltrán Leyva, authorities performed an autopsy to find out how he died. He was in prison for several offenses linked to organized crime, according to TN.
Also known as “El H”, Beltrán Leyva had been in a maximum security prison in Toluca, Mexico since 2014. However, four years later he died in a hospital.
HÉCTOR BELTRÁN LEYVA BEGAN TO FEEL UNWELL
Beltrán Leyva was also known as “El Ingeniero” and was the leader of the drug cartel that bears his last names. He was 56 years old when he suddenly suffered from chest pain. Authorities initially ignored his symptoms but later he was taken to a clinic, where he died.
After his death, the authorities confirmed that they would perform an autopsy to find out the cause of his death. His death shocked Mexico.
HOW DID BELTRÁN LEYVA DIE?
The first reports indicate that the famous capo died of a heart attack after suffering chest pains in his cell at Federal Penitentiary Number 1, Antiplan. It’s the same prison where Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was before he escaped through a tunnel.
Authorities announced that they would perform an autopsy, but the results was not immediately released. The shocked the world as he was one of the most famous capos.
THE GOVERNMENT REPORTED HIS CAUSE OF DEATH
The authorities announced the cause of his death through an official press bulletin: “Today, November 18, around 4:00 p.m., the inmate Héctor Manuel Beltrán Leyva died at the Adolfo López Mateos Hospital in the City of Toluca, State of Mexico, after suffering a cardiac arrest.”
It said: “The events were recorded at approximately 3:07 p.m., when the person in charge of prison security reported that Beltrán Leyva had intense pain on the left side of his chest, for which reason doctors from the federal center immediately provided first aid according to the protocols.”
WHO WAS HE?
With the help of his brothers, Arturo, Alfredo and Carlos, Beltrán Leyva created a part of the Sinaloa cartel, led by El Chapo Guzmán, until they split in 2008 and he created the Los Beltrán Leyva cartel. They are accused of crimes such as executions and kidnappings in the center and south of the country.
The National Security Commission reported that the dangerous drug trafficker “received the medical attention he required and that the hospital staff as well as the federal center exhausted all clinical resources at their disposal to restore his health”.