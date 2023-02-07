What did dangerous capo Héctor Beltrán Leyva’s autopsy show?

What did Héctor Beltrán Leyva’s autopsy show?

He had been in prison since 2014 and died in 2018.

He was taken to a hospital in Toluca, Mexico.

After the death of the Mexican drug trafficker, Héctor Beltrán Leyva, authorities performed an autopsy to find out how he died. He was in prison for several offenses linked to organized crime, according to TN.

Also known as “El H”, Beltrán Leyva had been in a maximum security prison in Toluca, Mexico since 2014. However, four years later he died in a hospital.

HÉCTOR BELTRÁN LEYVA BEGAN TO FEEL UNWELL

Beltrán Leyva was also known as “El Ingeniero” and was the leader of the drug cartel that bears his last names. He was 56 years old when he suddenly suffered from chest pain. Authorities initially ignored his symptoms but later he was taken to a clinic, where he died.

After his death, the authorities confirmed that they would perform an autopsy to find out the cause of his death. His death shocked Mexico.