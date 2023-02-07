Pablo Montero is accused of rape.

He says he would never commit such a crime.

A young woman accused him of sexual assault in Chiapas.

After it became known that the Mexican singer Pablo Montero has been accused of rape, he speaks out. He insists he would never commit such a crime, according to Radio Formula and the EFE agency.

The Mexican artist is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) revealed on Monday. However, they said there is no arrest warrant for the singer.

WHAT DID THE PROSECUTOR SAY?

“The FGE specified that, through the Costa Border District Prosecutor’s Office, it received the complaint against Óscar Antonio “N” for his alleged responsibility in the crime of rape, to the detriment of Ximena “N”, for events that occurred in the municipality of Tapachula, on Friday, January 7 of this year,” the agency said in a brief statement.

Likewise, the agency said there is no arrest warrant and/or request for cooperation from Interpol for the location and/or presentation against Óscar Antonio “N”, known as “Pablo Montero”. The Prosecutor’s Office also stated that after filing the complaint with the Public Prosecutor for Sexual Crimes of Tapachula, “the investigation process continues”.