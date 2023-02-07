Pablo Montero speaks out after rape accusation
Pablo Montero is accused of rape. He says he would never commit such a crime. A young woman accused him of sexual assault in Chiapas.
After it became known that the Mexican singer Pablo Montero has been accused of rape, he speaks out. He insists he would never commit such a crime, according to Radio Formula and the EFE agency.
The Mexican artist is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) revealed on Monday. However, they said there is no arrest warrant for the singer.
WHAT DID THE PROSECUTOR SAY?
“The FGE specified that, through the Costa Border District Prosecutor’s Office, it received the complaint against Óscar Antonio “N” for his alleged responsibility in the crime of rape, to the detriment of Ximena “N”, for events that occurred in the municipality of Tapachula, on Friday, January 7 of this year,” the agency said in a brief statement.
Likewise, the agency said there is no arrest warrant and/or request for cooperation from Interpol for the location and/or presentation against Óscar Antonio “N”, known as “Pablo Montero”. The Prosecutor’s Office also stated that after filing the complaint with the Public Prosecutor for Sexual Crimes of Tapachula, “the investigation process continues”.
WHAT DID PABLO MONTERO SAY ABOUT THE RAPE ACCUSATION?
His first statements were made to the Tv Notas, after sexual assault allegation came to light. The regional Mexican singer said the following: “I’m not like that and I’m never going to do that, they are getting on my nerves with this. I’m going to face it, I don’t care what they say, what happens, because I am aware of who I am.”
Then he added: "First I would shoot myself in the head before doing that, I'm telling you right away. You know very well the guts I have, first I shoot myself in the head before that happens."
WHAT WILL THE SINGER DO?
After asking him what will happen now, the artist from Torreón, Coahuila was very blunt: “I have my daughters, I have my family, I have my mother […] I suffer a lot because of the things that happen to me, but this is not going to make my legs shake, do you understand me? Because I know very well who I have and what I am, I would never do that.”
In a telephone call, the also actor stated the following: "I do not need anyone to advise me on this matter, with the word, it is the truth. I'm already tired of clearing (my name), I didn't do anything." It is expected that in the following days more will be known about the case.