Arogonese actress Laura Gómez-Lacueva dies (PHOTOS)

Arogonese actress Laura Gómez-Lacueva dies at the age of 48. The popular actress had been battling an illness, that would ultimately cost her her life, for several years. Colleagues mourned her death on social media.

Condolences after the Spanish actress’ death have been pouring in from her colleagues. Laura Gómez-Lacueva’s death was announced in the early hours of Thursday, March 30. Various Spanish media began to share the news.

The sad news was confirmed by the creator of La Que se Avecina and El Pueblo, shows that Laura appeared on. He shared a farewell message on social media. “Few times have we met someone who mixes talent and human quality in such quantities. Life is sometimes very unfair. A kiss, honey. We will always remember you” wrote Alberto Caballero.

According to the Heraldo de Aragón, Laura Gómez-Lacueva had been fighting cancer for several years. Unfortunately she lost her battle with the diseasse on Thursday, March 30. The same outlet reported that her funeral would take place on Friday.