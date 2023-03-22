‘The Last of Us’ and other video games that have become series or movies

The Last of Us isn’t the only video game to become a series or movie.

Several video games have been adapted into successful movies or TV shows.

Find out what they are! There is a video game to suit just about anyone’s taste — be it adventure, strategy or even horror. Several video games have been adapted into successful series or movies and today we will tell you about some of the best. The Last of Us is the most recent game that has become a smash hit. We delve into some other shows and movies you must check out if you’re a gaming fan. League of Legends Arcane is one of the heavyweights on this list. The Netflix series has a nine episode season. It is based on the League of Legends video game. The first season came out at the end of 2021 and the second is expected to be released in 2023. The series features Jinx and Vi, two sisters who go from being friends to enemies. The story has endearing characters that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It has won multiple awards thanks to Riot Games incredible production.

Cuphead Cuphead was released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC at the end of 2017 by Studio MDHR. The creators of the game had to take out a second mortgage on their house to finance the project. Netflix adapted the story into a 3-season series with 36 episodes of action and comedy in the style of the game.

Video games adapted to movies: The Last of Us The Last of Us, in addition to being one of the flagship video games for Sony and PlayStation, has been a huge hit for HBO as the series based on the award-winning game is at its best. The plot follows the protagonists Joel and Ellie — played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal and actress Bella Ramsey — who are forced to fight against creatures and ruthless assassins in a post-apocalyptic United States. The series has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has become one of the most popular series adapted from a video game.

Uncharted Another flagship PlayStation title joins the list. Uncharted: Off the Map stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, the main character of the video game saga, and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. The film was released in February 2022. The plot follows Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan as they search for a treasure that is more than 500 years old. However, their plans are thwarted by Santiago Moncada, played by Antonio Banderas.

Sonic the Hedgehog Sega’s flagship game, Sonic the Hedgehog, has inspired two films so far. One was released at the beginning of 2020 and the second two years later. There is a wide variety of Sonic games with multiple stories. The movies follow Sonic’s rivalry with his archenemy Dr. Eggman. Jim Carrey stars as the villain in both films.

Video games adapted to movies: Pikachu Detective Pikachu is a movie that came out in 2019. It follows the adventures of the Pokémon Pikachu, who becomes a detective and teams up with a young man played by Justice Smith to help him find his missing father. Ryan Reynolds voiced Pikachu. The movie was praised by critics, especially for the visual effects, the script and the story that will leave you wanting to see more.

The Witcher Any show starring Henry Cavill is sure to be a hit. The Witcher is based on the video game saga for the Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. The plot follows Geralt de Rivia, a monster hunter turned witch with magical powers. The Witcher has 16 episodes divided into two seasons. It was released at the end of 2019 and the drama combined with the action is the main hallmark of the program, which has 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.