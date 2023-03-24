What video games are being released in March?

Find when the hottest games will be available.

Several new games have already come out.

Video games being released in March. This is going to be a great year for fans of Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Every season is gaming season, so get ready to play your old favorites or find some new ones.

This is a big year for video games that have been adapted for film and television. HBO’s The Last of US, is a huge hit based on the emblematic Naughty Dog game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Video game adaptations being released in March

Tetris comes out this month, it’s a drama starring Taron Egerton, focused on the legal battle to obtain the rights to one of the most classic video games in history. This year promises to be a great one for adaptations of your favorite games.

Later The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Chris Pratt will hit theaters as well as the adaptation of the classic racing video game Gran Turismo with David Harbor and Orlando Bloom.