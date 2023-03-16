The 10 best-selling video games of all time.

Some have sold more than 40 million copies.

New and old school games made the list. Every day more people become gamers because the public has found a new “refuge” behind a screen and a console. Now we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best-selling video games of all time. The titles featured in the top 10 are huge financial and popular successes. Some of these old and new school titles have even won awards. 10 best-selling video games in all of history: Minecraft There is no doubt that Mojang Studios’ biggest success is Minecraft, the open world and construction video game that has become popular in the last decade. Several YouTubers contributed to the popularity of this title. Despite having been released in 2011 for PC, Xbox 360/One/Series, PlayStation 3/4/5 and Nintendo Switch, today it is still the king of video games with more than 238 million units sold.

2. Grand Theft Auto V When Rockstar Games launches a new video game, people know it’s going to be a complete success, and this was the case with Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5). It’s an open world title praised by critics and users who declare that it is equal to or better than Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas released in 2004. The title has an individual and online mode, which is constantly updated with new themes, cars and missions. Many people are waiting for the official trailer of the next installment that Rockstar Games is releasing. GTA 5 has sold 175 million copies so far.

3. Tetris Tetris is one of the top old school games. The mobile version was created by developer Electronic Arts and was launched in 2006. However, despite having been the best-selling version of the puzzle game, it should be noted that the developer removed Tetris from their catalog in April 2020. However, by this time, the title had already reached more than 100 million copies sold, becoming the third best-selling game of all time.

4. Wii Sports Nintendo developed a completely fresh and new title in 2006 after the novelty of the Wii console. This classic was loved by many fans in its time, as it video game that you could be physically involved with. Wii had sports such as boxing, tennis, bowling, golf and baseball, in addition, Wii Sports was included in most consoles sold, becoming an instant classic. Worldwide it has sold more than 82 million copies.

5. PUBG: Battlegrounds is one of the best-selling video games With the rise of Battle Royale-style video games comes PUBG: Battlegrounds. It’s a title that became popular along with Fortnite, however, the main feature of this video game was its realism. PUBG; Battlegrounds was released by PUBG: Studios in 2017. It quickly became a viral title and was played by streamers. Currently it is in the top five thanks to the fact that it has sold more than 75 million copies worldwide.

6. Mario Kart 8 Mario Kart has become a cult title, the first edition of the video game was released in 1992 under the name Super Mario Kart and was developed by the Japanese company Nintendo. Mario Kart 8 Standard and Deluxe, the first for Wii U and the second for Nintendo Switch respectively, have sold the most. The most iconic racing video game in the world sold more than 60 million copies between the two editions released in 2014 and 2017.

7. Super Mario Bros Mario also makes number seven in the list of best-selling video games with Super Mario Bros, the first version of the iconic Nintendo character released in 1985. This video game marked a before and after in the industry, first for introducing Nintendo’s most iconic character, Mario and second because it would become the most popular platform title of its time. The first Super Mario Bros. sold more than 58 million copies in total.

8. Red Dead Redemption 2 Another great title from Rockstar Games makes the top 10. It is Red Dead Redemption 2, the open-world video game inspired by a western with themes and mechanics of the old west. It’s a sequel to the first game was released in 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 was praised by critics and received multiple nominations at the 2018 Game Awards, winning Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack and Best Performance, in addition to having competed with God of War in the Best Game of the Year category, the title sold more than 50 million copies sold worldwide.

9. Terraria Many gamers compare Minecraft and Terraria, saying that the latter is the “little brother” of the Mojang Studios video game. Terraria was released for the Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android consoles. This 2D open world title was popularized in the rise of Minecraft, as some players preferred that game and others chose to go to Terraria. It has sold more than 44 million copies.

10. Wii Fit / Wii Fit Plus To finish the list of best-selling video games, there is a title similar to Wii Sports but with a focus more on working out and training from home with the multiple minigames. In addition to having a new product created by Nintendo, the Balance Board, according to Vandal. The first version of Wii Fit was released in 2007. Two years later they would release the Wii Fit Plus version, which allows users to do yoga, balance training and stretching from the comfort of home. The game has sold more than 43 million copies between its two versions.