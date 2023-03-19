‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Is it the worst adaptation of a video game?

The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released.

Is it the worst adaptation of a video game?

It’s been heavily criticized.

The Super Mario Bros Movie became a topic of debate for video game fans when the latest trailer for the film was released. Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the animated film.

After seeing the trailer for the long-awaited film, fans did not hesitate to point out that they are excited for the theatrical release but have also criticized the cast. The movie is set to premiere on April 5.

THE WORST VIDEO GAME ADAPTION?

On April 5, Mario Bros fans will be able to enjoy the film, noting that they are eagerly awaiting its release in theaters after seeing the trailer. But, not everything has been ideal with making the movie and some fans don’t think Chris Pratt should voice Mario.

There has been some speculation that his may be the worst film adaptation of a video game, given how popular Mario Bros. is. The film’s director has spoken out in support of the Pratt and the movie.