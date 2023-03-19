‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Is it the worst adaptation of a video game?
The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released.I s it the worst adaptation of a video game? It's been heavily criticized.
- The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released.
- Is it the worst adaptation of a video game?
- It’s been heavily criticized.
The Super Mario Bros Movie became a topic of debate for video game fans when the latest trailer for the film was released. Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the animated film.
After seeing the trailer for the long-awaited film, fans did not hesitate to point out that they are excited for the theatrical release but have also criticized the cast. The movie is set to premiere on April 5.
THE WORST VIDEO GAME ADAPTION?
On April 5, Mario Bros fans will be able to enjoy the film, noting that they are eagerly awaiting its release in theaters after seeing the trailer. But, not everything has been ideal with making the movie and some fans don’t think Chris Pratt should voice Mario.
There has been some speculation that his may be the worst film adaptation of a video game, given how popular Mario Bros. is. The film’s director has spoken out in support of the Pratt and the movie.
The director defends the film
The movie’s director and producer both said they support Chris Pratt in the leading role. They noted that Pratt is “very good at playing a hero.” In addition, they recommended that people wait for the premiere before criticizing the film.
“He’s very good at playing a plumber hero with a lot of heart. The way Mario is characterized in our movie, he’s perfect for it,” said director Aaron Horvath. “When people hear Chris Pratt’s interpretation, the criticism will disappear,” added producer Chris Meledandri, according to Depor.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: What is it about?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is adapted from the video game. It is produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo, according to The Associated Press.
It is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (contributors on Young Titans in action, Teen Titans Go! The Movie) with a script by Matthew Fogel ( Minions: A Villain is Born of Illumination).
Who is in the movie?
The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, according to the AP.
Actors have been promoting the film on social media. Jimmy Fallon did a promo where the stars began to sing the famous Mario Bros melody. But what caused the fans the most joy was that Shigeru Miyamoto, who created the game, joined in.