Despierta América host Rashel Díaz talks about her recent cosmetic surgery.

This is why she was absent from the show and from social media.

She reveals she had a breast reduction. Rashel Díaz undergoes cosmetic surgery. Despierta América host Rashel Díaz is usually quite transparent about her personal life with her many social media followers. She almost always shares big things going on in her life with her fans. Yesterday the beautiful Cuban host revealed through Instagram stories that she just made a major change. Rashel was absent for a few days from both the show and social media. Now she reveals the reason why we didn’t hear from her for a few days. Why Rashel was absent from social media Through her Instagram stories, Rashel resurfaced looking very radiant and with a huge smile. She greeted her followers and explained why we haven’t heard from her in a few days. “Making a presence here on the networks. I have not been here for several days, I know that all of you have been asking me, you have sent me many messages, thank you, really,” began the beautiful and beloved presenter for the morning show Despierta América.

Rashel Díaz undergoes cosmetic surgery The reason the host was absent from social media, is because she made a change that she had been wanting for a long time. “For two years I had been visiting doctors because I wanted to have a breast reduction because it was causing me a lot of pain in my lower back,” she explained. “Not finding doctors who convinced me and the fear of any operation, made me postpone it. But the pain was already very bad. It was too much… until I said, now! This 23 I’ll do it,” she said. So it was. And she’s happy about her decision.

People wish Rashel a speedy recovery Later in other stories, the host and entrepreneur revealed that she doesn’t like to hide anything from her fans. “You know that I never hide, I don’t like to hide and the doctor did a laser liposculpture on my belly, on the little belly that I have from childbirth, which is like from the navel down.” Although Díaz has been experiencing some pain after the surgery, Rashel revealed that she is “confident in God” that everything will be fine and that she will recover soon. The Cuban presenter will soon be back on the show and more active than ever, feeling wonderful with her changes, she said on Instagram.

Rashel Díaz left Univision to join the Despierta América family Rashel Díaz worked at Telemundo for almost 12 years, but executives let her go on August 5, 2020. Surely at that moment her world fell apart after learning that she would not have an excellent source of income anymore but she never imagined what would happen next. “With Despierta América Everything is Possible. My people!!! You can’t imagine how excited I am to share this with you!!! Being part of this incredible project to help entrepreneurs is a great blessing for me,” she announced upon joining the morning show.