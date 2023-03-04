Carlitos Calderón hasn’t said what he’s doing since leaving Despierta América.

The audience is still asking for the former host to return.

He sent a mysterious message that delighted everyone. Several months have passed since Carlitos Calderón decided to abandon Despierta America and people still have not recovered from his absence. They continue to comment on the show’s Instagram posts, asking that he return and that Univisión convince him to be part of the team again. Has a mysterious message from the Mexican host confirmed suspicions? In a series of recent posts on his Instagram stories Carlitos Calderón gave hope to all the people who miss seeing him on television. He hasn’t said what he’s working on since he decided to leave Despierta América… Could it be that he plans a return in the next few days? Carlitos Calderón has a message for his former co-hosts When Carlitos Calderón and his partner Vanessa Lyon were having trouble with their baby, the host’s refuge was Despierta América. Weeks after they fixed their relationship situation, the Mexican host decided to leave the Univisión morning show. The last time Carlitos Calderón posted something on Instagram, he hinted that he would return to a television set and this was only days after resigning from Despierta América. However given much information since then.

Despierta America makes history Vanessa Lyon is more than proud of her son’s father, so she decided to share a screenshot of an article from People en Español discussing the Univisión morning show’s enormous success in the US. Despierta América is so successful that Billboard magazine recognized it as the most watched morning newscast with an average of 8.8 million viewers per month during the period from 2021 to 2022. This undoubtedly puts the team that makes the program in a good place and this includes Carlitos Calderón.

Carlitos Calderón’s message to his former co-hosts While Vanessa Lyon tagged Carlitos Calderón with the message: “Congratulations for being part of such an important achievement,” the former Despierta América host did the same and dedicated a few words to his former colleagues from the show, saying that he loves them and that he would like to return: “Congratulations to all, always proud to have been part of the winning team of Despierta América,” said the Mexican who, for now, is working on different projects and will not go back to TV for a while.

Is there any chance that he will return to Despierta América? In January Carlitos Calderón left Despierta América and just a few days later he posted a mysterious photograph where he was apparently preparing to enter another television set. He wrote: “The way to start is to stop talking and start doing. -Walt Disney #OtraVez” At that time, people’s asked to return to the Univisión show: “They let go of an excellent host.” “One of the best the program had. Let’s go Carlitos, bravo.” “I watched the program, only for you and now I’m no longer interested, the truth is I don’t know why they take out talent and make absurd changes, I only know that the one who loses the most is Univisión, letting go of a talented boy like you.” “We want to see you on Telemundo today, you’re an excellent presenter.”