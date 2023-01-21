Univisión cancels the Sunday edition of ‘Despierta América’ (PHOTOS)

Univisión makes a drastic decision.

They cancel the Sunday edition of Despierta América.

Why they decided not to air the show on Sunday. Univisión decides to cancel Despierta América on Sundays. The Hispanic television network has been making some changes lately. People were disappointed to learn that Mexican host Carlos Calderón will no longer be appearing on the morning show. Now, they have announced another big change. We will no longer be able to see Despierta América on Sundays. Find out why the network made this drastic decision. Despierta América did not air on Sunday, January 15 For all those people who tune in to Despierta América on Sunday mornings, we have bad news for you. Through a statement, the network has announced that the program will no longer air on this particular day. Thousands of viewers were surprised when the show didn't air this past Sunday — hosted by Jackie Guerrido, Raúl González, María Antonieta Collins and Carolina Rosario. People took to social media for answers.

Why Despierta América will no longer air on Sundays Many were waiting for answers about what was happening with the show and that's when the news was confirmed that Despierta América will stop broadcasting on Sundays. Univisión confirmed this to the magazine People en Español in a statment. The News Division of Univision has made a strategic programming change that includes the cancellation of Despierta América on Sundays. "We want to take this opportunity to thank the team that worked to bring the show into the homes of viewers on Sunday mornings. Almost all of these employees have been relocated to other shows/areas within the company," the statement reads.

Viewership had dropped a lot According to People en Español, the Dominican entertainment show began broadcasting in September 2021. They explained their decision. "We realized that on Sunday mornings there was a void on television for our family to make inspiring stories, to entertain and always following the message that we want to leave in Despierta, we decided to do this program between 8 and 10 in the morning that goes to have stories as protagonists. This … is a reflection of the loyalty that the public has had for us and it is the way of telling them, 'Here we continue with you one more day, thank you very much,'" the executive vice president of the show told People en Español.

The departure of Carlos Calderón More bad news for Hispanic television in the United States, since Carlos Calderón is leaving Despierta América. He made the announcement on Instagram. He leaves a great void not only among the staff, but also among the public, since he was very popular. He shared the following: "Thank you for letting me be on Despierta América for so many years. I will miss singing our hymn, "With Despierta América wake up well gentlemen…" And he added: "It has been an honor and a privilege to do it in a company that I consider my second home and hand in hand with a team that I will miss as good friends and you who are my second family will be missed. Until life gives me a new opportunity to tell them: "See you on TV!" For now, we stay connected. #Thank you."