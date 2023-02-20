Rashel Díaz is devastated by Bárbara Bermudo’s health problems

Rashel Díaz former host of Un Nuevo Día is devastated.

She is upset about Bárbara Bermudo’s health problems.

Rashel commented on Barbara’s Instagram post.

Rashel Díaz, who hosted Un Nuevo Día, is devastated after learning about her friend, Bárbara Bermudo’s health problems since she shared a post about how sick her breast implants have made her.

The former host of Un Nuevo Día, Rashel Díaz, left a message in Bárbara’s comments section, wishing her strength in this difficult moment, as well as congratulating her for being “vulnerable”. She adding sharing her experience will help many women.

Rashel Díaz devastated by Bárbara Bermudo’s health problems

Díaz commented on Bárbara Bermudo’s Instagram post. The presenter expressed her concern about the 57-year-old Puerto Rican journalist’s terrible problems with her breast implants.

Rashel commented: “My beautiful friend, your faith has always been unshakable and I know that in these moments that you have gone through, it has been the same way. Thank you for being vulnerable, I know that you will help many women through this testimony! We declare healing in your body in the Mighty Name of Jesus I will continue to pray for you.”