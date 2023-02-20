Rashel Díaz is devastated by Bárbara Bermudo’s health problems
Rashel Díaz former host of Un Nuevo Día is devastated. She is upset about Bárbara Bermudo's health problems. Rashel commented on Barbara's Instagram post.
Rashel Díaz, who hosted Un Nuevo Día, is devastated after learning about her friend, Bárbara Bermudo’s health problems since she shared a post about how sick her breast implants have made her.
The former host of Un Nuevo Día, Rashel Díaz, left a message in Bárbara’s comments section, wishing her strength in this difficult moment, as well as congratulating her for being “vulnerable”. She adding sharing her experience will help many women.
Díaz commented on Bárbara Bermudo’s Instagram post. The presenter expressed her concern about the 57-year-old Puerto Rican journalist’s terrible problems with her breast implants.
Rashel commented: “My beautiful friend, your faith has always been unshakable and I know that in these moments that you have gone through, it has been the same way. Thank you for being vulnerable, I know that you will help many women through this testimony! We declare healing in your body in the Mighty Name of Jesus I will continue to pray for you.”
Rashel congratulates Barbara for being “vulnerable”
Rashel wished that her friend and host, Barbara, would heal quickly and told her that she will continue to pray for her. She congratulated her for being vulnerable to her public and raising awareness of the problem.
She added that, by sharing her story, she will help other women take care of themselves and not minimize this type of situation. The other comments in the section are from Barbara’s faithful followers, who wished her a speedy recovery.
What happened to Barbara Bermudo?
The former De Primer Impacto host shared a video where she is speaks openly about her health problems, as she tearfully described her painful situation.
She is suffering from breast implant illness, which happens when your body begins to reject the implants and destroys itself in the process.
Honest with her Instagram followers
Barbara also confessed that she got her implants 17 years ago, and failed to have them replaced after 10 years as she was advised to do.
The implants were removed two weeks ago and she recorded the video before the procedure. She says she’s already feeling better.