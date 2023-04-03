Singer Ricardo Montaner is upset with Despierta América.

The show aired images of his granddaughter Indigo.

Índigo is the daughter of Evaluna Montaner and singer Camilo. Renowned singer Ricardo Montaner has attracted attention lately since he showed a side of himself we haven’t seen before. He blew up at Despierta América for showing his granddaughter Indigo’s face. A couple of days ago, Univision’s Despierta América aired images of little Índigo, the first granddaughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner. Ricardo Montaner blows up at Despierta América for showing his granddaughter Indigo’s face In the photographs and videos, Evaluna Montaner is carrying Indigo. Evaluna is Ricardo’s only daughter and she’s married to Colombian singer Camilo. Until then, the face of little Indigo had not been seen by the public because her parents, grandparents, uncles and family in general kept her out of the public eye for her safety and privacy.

The Montaners were captured doting on the little girl According to Despierta América, Ricardo Montaner and his family were in Miami enjoying the heat. What caught everyone’s attention was the tender scene where everyone was doting on the little girl. Particularly Ricardo, who was carefully holding his little granddaughter in his arms while she took a nap and her parents Evaluna and Camilo prepared everything so that Indigo would be comfortable in her stroller.

Ricardo Montaner lashed out on social media After the paparazzi video and photographs were shown on Despierta América, it seems that the were very unhappy and Ricardo blew up on social media, writing: “It’s not ethical… You’re not a gossip program, right? @despiertamerica” “We, the Montaners, take care of our little children from the public eye, just for protection, we live in a cruel world and they need to be as protected as possible… thank you for contributing to our earned privacy,” the singer concluded.

Many people responded to the post and opinions were divided Many people commented on the post and opinions were divided. Some thought it was disrespectful: “The world is ruthless.” “It’s ridiculous that people think it’s an exaggeration, not because you’re an artist you have no right to privacy.” “Sue them.” “The position of the family.” “We definitely need the rebirth of the world, to clean so many empty and dark souls, there is nothing wrong with protecting the child.” Meanwhile, others thought he was overreacting: “Don’t be ridiculous, people still see you on the street.” “Clown, they publish everything, stop the drama.” “Keep in mind that being public figures they’re exposed to this.”