Why is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend suing for $40 million?

Why is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend suing him for $40 million?

The singer tried offering her $2,000.

Find out the details of Carliz de la Cruz’s suit.

Why is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend suing him? We tell you the details of this lawsuit! Carliz de la Cruz and Bad Bunny are in the middle of a legal battle Puerto Rico. The young lawyer is demanding $40 million from the singer.

This is because Bad Bunny used his ex’s voice without her consent. He previously offered her $2,000 as compensation but she turned him down. Here’s everything you need to know about the lawsuit!

Bad Bunny’s ex sues him for $40 million

Carliz de la Cruz has requested $40 million from Benito Martínez Ocasio, whom she met in 2011 while working in a supermarket in Puerto Rico. At that time, sources close to the couple even commented that de la Cruz had been one of Bad Bunny’s first agents before he rose to fame.

Both Carliz de la Cruz and Bad Bunny are media savvy. He has established himself as one of the most successful singers of his generation, while she has dedicated herself to getting her law degree and to being a content creator on YouTube and Instagram, where she has more than 170,000 followers.