Why is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend suing for $40 million?
Why is Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend suing him? We tell you the details of this lawsuit! Carliz de la Cruz and Bad Bunny are in the middle of a legal battle Puerto Rico. The young lawyer is demanding $40 million from the singer.
This is because Bad Bunny used his ex’s voice without her consent. He previously offered her $2,000 as compensation but she turned him down. Here’s everything you need to know about the lawsuit!
Bad Bunny’s ex sues him for $40 million
Carliz de la Cruz has requested $40 million from Benito Martínez Ocasio, whom she met in 2011 while working in a supermarket in Puerto Rico. At that time, sources close to the couple even commented that de la Cruz had been one of Bad Bunny’s first agents before he rose to fame.
Both Carliz de la Cruz and Bad Bunny are media savvy. He has established himself as one of the most successful singers of his generation, while she has dedicated herself to getting her law degree and to being a content creator on YouTube and Instagram, where she has more than 170,000 followers.
What is Carliz de la Cruz demanding?
Carliz de la Cruz is suing for to $40 million as compensation for the improper use of a recording in which the young woman’s voice is heard saying “Bad Bunny Baby” in at least two songs.
The problem, in addition to the fact that de la Cruz did not consent to the use of her voice in the songs, is that the audio has also been played at several of the reggaeton star’s concerts. He offered her $2,000 in compensation, which clearly didn’t satisfy her.
How did they meet?
Bad Bunny and Carliz de la Cruz met in 2011, while both were working as in a supermarket in Puerto Rico. They were together for at least five years. In 2016, they were about to get married, but a relationship crisis led them to separate.
In 2017 they tried to reconcile but ultimately decided to go their separate ways. The 29-year-old lawyer and influencer did not think the $2,000 offer was fair so she filed a lawsuit.
Waiting for a resolution
The phrase was recorded in 2015 and everything seems to indicate that Bad Bunny could lose a good sum of money after using the audios both on recordings and at his live shows without his ex’s consent.
What will happen to the lawsuit? So far, it is unknown if Bad Bunny will reach a settlement with his ex or if they will wind up in court.