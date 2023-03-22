Bad Bunny’s ex files $40 million lawsuit over ‘Bad Bunny baby’ recording

After being seen with Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny’s ex surfaces.

Bad Bunny is being sued for $40 million.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández says she recorded ‘Bad Bunny baby’. It seems that the Puerto Rican rapper can’t avoid scandal — from throwing away a fan’s phone to his most recent romance with Kendall Jenner — now he faces a $40 million lawsuit. Bad Bunny is being sued by one of his ex-girlfriends who says he’s been using her voice without her permission. Carliz De La Cruz Hernández says he’s used her voice on more than one song. Bad Bunny faces $40 million lawsuit According to EFE, the singer is being sued in a San Juan court by his ex-girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz. She’s demanding compensation of $40 million for image rights, author’s moral rights and damages. De La Cruz got her law degree in 2021 and has decided to file a lawsuit against Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, because the artist has used the refrain ‘Bad Bunny baby’ in various songs without her authorization.

Carliz De La Cruz sues Bad Bunny According to EFE, the legal document was presented on March 1 at the Court of First Instance of San Juan. In the document, De La Cruz explains that in 2015 she and the singer “decided that it would be a captivating idea” for her to record the famous phrase. In that same year, while she was with a friend, she received a request from the singer to record herself saying “Bad Bunny baby”, which she did on her cell phone.

Bad Bunny has been using Carliz’s voice without her consent Carliz’s voice can be heard in the song Pa ti from 2017. De La Cruz points out in the document that her recording appeared in it “without her consent or written authorization.” However, it is not the only time that Benito has used the young woman’s voice without her permission. She alleges that the audio that contains her voice could be heard at the beginning of Bad Bunny’s concerts on his most recent tour in Puerto Rico, the US and the Dominican Republic. Her voice can also be heard on the song Dos mil 16 from the album, Un verano sin ti.

Did Bad Bunny know he didn’t have permission to use the voice recording? According to EFE, the same document indicates that in 2022, the singer’s reps tried to reach an agreement with Carliz De La Cruz, which she rejected. However, the next day the album Un verano sin ti was released including the recording of her voice. “However, the next day the record containing the plaintiff’s voice was published and sold regardless of whether she gave her consent to the use of her voice or not, that is, her identity,” explains the document. She isn’t credited on any of the works, in addition to the fact that her distinctive voice was used without her consent for songs, records, promotions, concerts and social and musical platforms, television and radio.