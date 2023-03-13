Pablo Montero’s dating scandals: Why did he and Carolina Van Wielink divorce?
Why did Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink divorce? The actor and singer married Carolina Van Wielink, the mother of two of his four children, in 2011. For several years the couple’s relationship seemed to be stable but behind the scenes they began fighting shortly after their wedding.
A controversial divorce and a restraining order have put Pablo Montero in the eye of the hurricane. He has admitted having problems with alcohol, which has caused numerous setbacks in his personal and professional life. Find out everything about the singer’s dating life!
Pablo Montero has been associated with numerous celebrities, one of them is actress Ludwika Paleta. Montero always claimed to love her deeply. He also had a romance with Aracely Arámbula but they split when they both accepted job offers in different countries.
In 2011, Pablo Montero met Carolina Van Wielink, who was only 19 at the time. They were married the same year in Riviera Maya. They had two daughters, Carolina and Daniela.
Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink met in 2011. In several statements to the press, both said it was love at first sight and they married just months after they met.
The marriage lasted seven years and after having two daughters, in 2012 and 2014, they began to have severe problems that led them to separate. Their divorce was finalized in 2018. In 2021 it was revealed that Van Wielink obtained a restraining order, alleging that Montero is abusive and frequently breaks into her home.
Why did Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink get divorced? Rumors they were splitting began circulating in 2016, but it was not until 2018 that they filed for divorce. Montero said that the relationship was toxic and that they fought constantly so they wanted to put their daughters’ well-being first.
Over time, the relationship seems to have eroded more and more. Van Wielink obtained restraining order against Montero. He accused her of asking for too much child support and he is attempting to have that lowered as well as fighting for custody.