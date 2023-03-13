Pablo Montero’s dating scandals.

Who has the actor and singer dated?

Why did Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink divorce?

Why did Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink divorce? The actor and singer married Carolina Van Wielink, the mother of two of his four children, in 2011. For several years the couple’s relationship seemed to be stable but behind the scenes they began fighting shortly after their wedding.

A controversial divorce and a restraining order have put Pablo Montero in the eye of the hurricane. He has admitted having problems with alcohol, which has caused numerous setbacks in his personal and professional life. Find out everything about the singer’s dating life!

Who has Pablo Montero dated?

Pablo Montero has been associated with numerous celebrities, one of them is actress Ludwika Paleta. Montero always claimed to love her deeply. He also had a romance with Aracely Arámbula but they split when they both accepted job offers in different countries.

In 2011, Pablo Montero met Carolina Van Wielink, who was only 19 at the time. They were married the same year in Riviera Maya. They had two daughters, Carolina and Daniela.