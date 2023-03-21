Bad Bunny mocks Mexico in the World Baseball Classic and ends up eating his words (PHOTOS)
Mexico defeats Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Bad Bunny mocks the Mexican team on Instagram. Did the rapper eat his words?
- Mexico defeats Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.
- Bad Bunny mocks the Mexican team on Instagram.
- Did the rapper eat his words?
Bad Bunny mocks Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico faced off against Mexico in a fight to win the WBC and Mexico was victorious. Initially Puerto Rico was ahead until, in the last inning, Benjamín Gil pulled out a last-minute win.
In the end, Mexico triumphed. However, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny offended thousands of his Mexican fans after mocking their team. The Safaera rapper was supporting his home team and not everyone was happy about it.
Bad Bunny roots for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic
The popular rapper wasn’t shy about supporting Puerto Rico as he has always been proud of his heritage, celebrating it in his concerts and in general.
However, it seems that the singer’s support for Puerto Rico went a bit too far, since he forgot that he has millions of Mexican fans. According to Excelsior, the star was supporting his team but no one imagined he’d offend Mexico.
Did Bad Bunny eat his words?
The Callaita rapper shared an Instagram story that angered many. The singer took a screenshot of Puerto Rico facing Mexico in the World Baseball Classic and he added some laughing emojis, fireworks and the Puerto Rican flag.
This happened while Puerto Rico was ahead, since it was not until the seventh inning that Benjamín Gil and Isaac Paredes began turning things around for Mexico. After the win, Bad Bunny still supported his team.
“Proud of my team”
After Mexico defeated Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny posted another story where he wrote: “Proud of my fucking team, thank you,” along with an emoji of Puerto Rican flag and fire.
Despite the fact that the singer did not speak ill of Mexico, many Mexican fans were offended after Benito Martínez, better known as Bad Bunny, didn’t show their country any love.