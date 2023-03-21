Mexico defeats Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Bad Bunny mocks the Mexican team on Instagram.

Did the rapper eat his words?

Bad Bunny mocks Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico faced off against Mexico in a fight to win the WBC and Mexico was victorious. Initially Puerto Rico was ahead until, in the last inning, Benjamín Gil pulled out a last-minute win.

In the end, Mexico triumphed. However, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny offended thousands of his Mexican fans after mocking their team. The Safaera rapper was supporting his home team and not everyone was happy about it.

Bad Bunny roots for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic

The popular rapper wasn’t shy about supporting Puerto Rico as he has always been proud of his heritage, celebrating it in his concerts and in general.

However, it seems that the singer’s support for Puerto Rico went a bit too far, since he forgot that he has millions of Mexican fans. According to Excelsior, the star was supporting his team but no one imagined he’d offend Mexico.