Hot Scorpio Sex: 5 Things the Zodiac’s Most Passionate Lover Can Teach You About Desire
A Scorpio’s erotic power can teach us that there is wisdom great sex. If you’re a Scorpio or have been lucky enough to have sex with one, you know (...)
- Learn more about Scorpio
- This data will make you long for one
- The experience of dating one
A Scorpio’s erotic power can teach us that there is wisdom great sex. If you’re a Scorpio or have been lucky enough to have sex with one, you know this deep water sign ruled by Pluto is all about desire. They revel in long seductions and lovemaking that takes you to higher planes. Scorpios will dare you to try new sexual positions, to find new ways to feel pleasure and reveal your wildest fantasies. This can help fuel a relationship at its start and keep it going for decades. People born under this zodiac sign are not so much about one night stands. When a Scorpio falls in love, they feel that love right down to their very core. That passionate emotion is inseparable from the rest of their earthly existence.
According to Love Signs’ Linda Goodman: “Scorpio is deeply interested in religion, intensely curious about all phases of life and death, passionately concerned with sex, and violently drawn by a desire to reform. Yet he’s also heroic, dedicated to ties of family and love, and gently protective of children and weaker souls.” The right Scorpio can be the best of teachers for lessons in lovemaking if you allow them to guide you without fear. Here are 5 thing this passionate sign can teach the world about sex.
Show Willpower: Scorpio arts
If a Scorpio is into you, it won’t be a fast, casual thing. They’ll make you wait until you explode with desire for them. They like to withhold going to bed because they want it to be all the more intense when it finally happens. Don’t jump into the sack so quickly. Let it slow burn.
Abandon That Tired Routine
Missionary, again? No. While thinking about their mental rolodex of Kama Sutra positions, they suggest you roll around in the Wheelbarrow Position first, then alight into the Eagle, finishing with a little Suspended Congress, before collapsing in missionary ecstasy.
Scorpio Go Deep
This zodiac sign isn’t afraid to really delve in, the astrologer Allie Mead told Bustle. “As an emotional water sign, they are one of the deepest signs of the zodiac.” This might be a no-holds-barred discussion about life, but it also could be that type of discussion about sex. Scorpios “love to go as deep as possible sexually too, making complete contact with your partner. Whether you’re straddling one another, hitting it doggie style or achieving new heights with your oral game, you want to go as far as possible, making life more orgasmic than ever before.”
Stare Into Your Lover’s Eyes
Scorpios are known to stare at you as if they’re penetrating your very soul. And they are. Most people feel ill at ease about looking directly into another person’s eyes for too long. During sex, eye contact can play a vital role in orgasm. It helps to increase pleasure and understanding between the partners. Share Your Desires. Scorpios are the slam poets of sex. They’ll have no qualms telling you want they want to do to you and vice versa. Something along the lines of “The moment we get home, I’m going to undress you and put my mouth and tongue in every fold and crevice of your body. Understand?” Don’t wait until you’re naked to start the seduction.