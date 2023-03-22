Learn more about Scorpio

A Scorpio’s erotic power can teach us that there is wisdom great sex. If you’re a Scorpio or have been lucky enough to have sex with one, you know this deep water sign ruled by Pluto is all about desire. They revel in long seductions and lovemaking that takes you to higher planes. Scorpios will dare you to try new sexual positions, to find new ways to feel pleasure and reveal your wildest fantasies. This can help fuel a relationship at its start and keep it going for decades. People born under this zodiac sign are not so much about one night stands. When a Scorpio falls in love, they feel that love right down to their very core. That passionate emotion is inseparable from the rest of their earthly existence.

According to Love Signs’ Linda Goodman: “Scorpio is deeply interested in religion, intensely curious about all phases of life and death, passionately concerned with sex, and violently drawn by a desire to reform. Yet he’s also heroic, dedicated to ties of family and love, and gently protective of children and weaker souls.” The right Scorpio can be the best of teachers for lessons in lovemaking if you allow them to guide you without fear. Here are 5 thing this passionate sign can teach the world about sex.

Show Willpower: Scorpio arts

If a Scorpio is into you, it won’t be a fast, casual thing. They’ll make you wait until you explode with desire for them. They like to withhold going to bed because they want it to be all the more intense when it finally happens. Don’t jump into the sack so quickly. Let it slow burn.

Abandon That Tired Routine

Missionary, again? No. While thinking about their mental rolodex of Kama Sutra positions, they suggest you roll around in the Wheelbarrow Position first, then alight into the Eagle, finishing with a little Suspended Congress, before collapsing in missionary ecstasy.