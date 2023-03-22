The Mexican army kills Michoacan Family head ‘El Gordo’
- The armed confrontation frightened the public.
The Mexican army confirmed the death of Orbelín Hernández, a.k.a.’El Gordo’, who was an important boss within the Familia Michoacana criminal organization. According to reports, the killing took place during fatal confrontation between the authorities and members of the drug trafficking group.
The Michoacan Family is suffering a strong setback with the death of El Gordo and two of his sons in the plaza in Guerrero. They are not the only criminal organization that is suffering the consequences of the law, since the Sinaloa Cartel also had a significant loss with the arrest of Don Chino in Guatemala.
The Mexican army confirmed the death of Orbelín Hernández, a.k.a. ‘El Gordo’, head of the Michoacan Family. Local media reported that he was killed when he was facing off against members of the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) in Guerrero.
The encounter took place in the area known as El Pescado, in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalán, where security forces were conducting a surveillance tour when they were attacked by El Gordo and his henchmen, Jhonny Hurtado Olascoaga, better known as ‘El Pez’ and José ‘El Fresa’ Hurtado, according to El Financiero.
What happened?
According to authorities, the encounter took place on Friday, March 17. The killing of the head of the Michoacan Family was announced on social media and later confirmed on March 20. According to infobae, the members of the army only responded to the attack.
After the confrontation, it was reported that the authorities had found “four R-15 type weapons for the exclusive use of the authorities, a short weapon, various chargers, cartridges, two fragmentation grenades, two private vehicles and two double-cab vans.”
How people were killed in the confrontation?
The Mexican authorities confirmed that around five civilians and two soldiers lost their lives during the confrontation that took place in El Pescado. In the official report, it was confirmed that two of the five people who died were El Gordo’s children, according to El Financiero.
“The members of the Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace report that after a report of a confrontation in the mountain community of El Pescado, in the Coyuca de Catalán municipality, in the National Defense region. Security elements from the three levels of government moved to the area to verify this fact,” the press release said.
A constant vigilance between zones?
The Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace reported that the surveillance tours have the purpose of “inhibiting crimes in mountain communities.” Shortly after the confrontation, it was revealed that it started at 3:00 p.m.
“According to the first information, members of the Ministry of National Defense were carrying out surveillance tours to inhibit crime in mountain communities in the Costa Grande and Tierra Caliente regions, when the confrontation took place. Information will continue to be provided, as the place is reached, which is located in the most rugged part of the mountains” they concluded.