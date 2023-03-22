The Mexican army kills the head of the Michoacán Family.

Orbelín Hernández, better known as El Gordo, killed in a confrontation.

The armed confrontation frightened the public.

The Mexican army confirmed the death of Orbelín Hernández, a.k.a.’El Gordo’, who was an important boss within the Familia Michoacana criminal organization. According to reports, the killing took place during fatal confrontation between the authorities and members of the drug trafficking group.

The Michoacan Family is suffering a strong setback with the death of El Gordo and two of his sons in the plaza in Guerrero. They are not the only criminal organization that is suffering the consequences of the law, since the Sinaloa Cartel also had a significant loss with the arrest of Don Chino in Guatemala.

EL GORDO KILLED BY THE MEXICAN ARMY

The Mexican army confirmed the death of Orbelín Hernández, a.k.a. ‘El Gordo’, head of the Michoacan Family. Local media reported that he was killed when he was facing off against members of the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) in Guerrero.

The encounter took place in the area known as El Pescado, in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalán, where security forces were conducting a surveillance tour when they were attacked by El Gordo and his henchmen, Jhonny Hurtado Olascoaga, better known as ‘El Pez’ and José ‘El Fresa’ Hurtado, according to El Financiero.