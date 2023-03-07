Reggaeton artist Drizmali arrested for drug trafficking

Reggaeton artist Drizmali was arrested for drug trafficking.

He could spend a long time in jail.

How did authorities catch the gang leader?

On Saturday, federal authorities arrested Drizmali. Reggaeton singer Arthur William Rodríguez, also known as Drizmali, was on the run after being indicted for importing cocaine from Colombia, Venezuela and the British and US Virgin Islands since 2017.

Authorities had been looking for Drizmali since February 21 when an indictment was issued against him and 23 other individuals, including a police officer. There was a federal arrest warrant for conspiracy to possess cocaine, with the intention to import and distribute.

Drizmali arrested for drug trafficking

Drizmali is known for appearing in the movie Fast Five and has released some well-known tracks like Takita. In addition to seven counts of drug trafficking, four of the defendants are also charged with conspiracy to launder money.

The defendants, 20 men and four women, made multiple trips between Puerto Rico and the British and US Virgin Islands to transport narcotics. They used two or three boats to distract law enforcement officers and they distributed the drugs through the US Postal Service.