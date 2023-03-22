The former Nickelodeon star is having a mental health crisis.

Amanda Bynes was placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles. The former Nickelodeon star flagged down a car and was taken to a police station where they decided to hospitalize her.

The news of what happened to Amanda Bynes was reported TMZ. They claimed to have spoken to a person who witnessed what happened to the actress after she was found alone and suffering a mental health crisis.

Bynes told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, so they called 911. The 36-year-old was taken to a police station where she was evaluated by their mental health team.