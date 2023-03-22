Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Amanda Bynes fue puesta en detención psiquiátrica tras ser encontrada caminando desnuda por las calles de Los Ángeles
  • The former Nickelodeon star is having a mental health crisis.
  • Amanda Bynes was found walking naked in Los Angeles.
  • Now she has been placed on a psychiatric hold.

Amanda Bynes was placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles. The former Nickelodeon star flagged down a car and was taken to a police station where they decided to hospitalize her.

The news of what happened to Amanda Bynes was reported TMZ. They claimed to have spoken to a person who witnessed what happened to the actress after she was found alone and suffering a mental health crisis.

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold

Amanda Bynes was placed in psychiatric detention after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles
PHOTO Instagram

Amanda Bynes was placed on psychiatric hold. According to TMZ, the former Nickelodeon star was found wandering alone and naked in Los Angeles. She flagged down a passing car and asked for help.

Bynes told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, so they called 911. The 36-year-old was taken to a police station where she was evaluated by their mental health team.

Amanda Bynes was evaluated at the police station

Amanda Bynes was placed in psychiatric detention after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles and being evaluated by authorities
PHOTO Instagram

Amanda Bynes was evaluated and it was decided that the Nickelodeon star should be placed on a psychiatric hold. According to TMZ, Bynes is being detained under a 5150.

The 5150 refers to the Welfare and Institutions Code Section number of the California State Law, which may also be recognized as involuntary detention. This allows authorities to detain someone against their will for 72 hours in a psychiatric hospital to determine if they are a danger to others or to themselves.

Will Bynes’ parents ask for conservatorship again?

At the moment it is unknown if her parents sought guardianship of the actress again
PHOTO Instagram

Amanda Bynes spent nine years under a conservatorship after the 36-year-old actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her mother was appointed her conservator in 2013 and almost a year has passed since it ended.

Amanda Bynes apparently had not had any problems after the end of her conservatorship until last Sunday when she was placed on psychiatric hold. At the moment it has not been reported if her parents will seek to recover conservatorship over the actress.

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Amanda Bynes fue puesta en detención psiquiátrica tras ser encontrada caminando desnuda por las calles de Los Ángeles

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles

Arturo Carmona is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’
Murió la estrella de TikTok, Jehane Thomas a la edad de 30 años

TikTok star Jehane Thomas has died at the age of 30
Getty

Dania Méndez could return to ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ after being harassed on ‘Big Brother Brazil’
Maluma se descara dejando poco a la imaginación con una candente publicación

Maluma gets cheeky and nearly bares it all (PHOTOS)