Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles
The former Nickelodeon star is having a mental health crisis. Amanda Bynes was found walking naked in Los Angeles, California.
- The former Nickelodeon star is having a mental health crisis.
- Amanda Bynes was found walking naked in Los Angeles.
- Now she has been placed on a psychiatric hold.
Amanda Bynes was placed on psychiatric hold after being found walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles. The former Nickelodeon star flagged down a car and was taken to a police station where they decided to hospitalize her.
The news of what happened to Amanda Bynes was reported TMZ. They claimed to have spoken to a person who witnessed what happened to the actress after she was found alone and suffering a mental health crisis.
Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold
Amanda Bynes was placed on psychiatric hold. According to TMZ, the former Nickelodeon star was found wandering alone and naked in Los Angeles. She flagged down a passing car and asked for help.
Bynes told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, so they called 911. The 36-year-old was taken to a police station where she was evaluated by their mental health team.
Amanda Bynes was evaluated at the police station
Amanda Bynes was evaluated and it was decided that the Nickelodeon star should be placed on a psychiatric hold. According to TMZ, Bynes is being detained under a 5150.
The 5150 refers to the Welfare and Institutions Code Section number of the California State Law, which may also be recognized as involuntary detention. This allows authorities to detain someone against their will for 72 hours in a psychiatric hospital to determine if they are a danger to others or to themselves.
Will Bynes’ parents ask for conservatorship again?
Amanda Bynes spent nine years under a conservatorship after the 36-year-old actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her mother was appointed her conservator in 2013 and almost a year has passed since it ended.
Amanda Bynes apparently had not had any problems after the end of her conservatorship until last Sunday when she was placed on psychiatric hold. At the moment it has not been reported if her parents will seek to recover conservatorship over the actress.