‘The X-Life’ star Denise Russo dies at 44

By 
Getty
  • Reality TV star Denise Russo dies at 44.
  • She was found unconscious on the floor at a friend’s house.
  • Denise Russo had been living in her car.

Tragedies involving public figures never seem to end. The talented star of VH1’s The X-Life, Denise Russo, has passed away at the age of 44. The most shocking thing was how her body was found.

Denise Russo has become one more star that adorns the sky after her passing which has left hundreds of devastated hearts. According to initial reports the The X-Life star was homeless and living in her car.

Reality star Denise Russo dies

Star Denise Russo dies
Photo: Twitter

The X-Life star passed away last weekend, but it was only now that the tragic news was released. According to TMZ, Russo was found on the floor of a friend’s house in San Diego.

At the moment the cause of her death has not been revealed, but reports suggest that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Denise Russo was found unconscious on Sunday, March 5.

There was drug paraphernalia at the scene

Star Denise Russo dies
Photo: Twitter

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they tried to resuscitate Russo but despite their efforts the The X-Life star was declared dead. Her cause of death is still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

The star’s friend and former co-star Susie Stenberg told TMZ that Denise Russo was homeless and living in her car, adding that she approached her that night to tell her that she loved her. “Denise was the most loving and loyal person,” she said.

Entertainment
Celebrities
