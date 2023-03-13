Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner romance rumors continue to swirl.

They were recently seen together in Hollywood.

Paparazzi caught them hugging and kissing. The Tití Me Preguntó rapper and the reality show star seem to be making the relationship that many fans were cheering for more and more official. Recently, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner confirmed their romance with some major PDA. Dating rumors started in February when many sources said that the Puerto Rican singer and Kim Kardashian’s sister were secretly dating and had been seen in various places together. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner confirm their romance with PDA Like something out of a romance movie, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen looking very “affectionate” with each other, with a series of hugs and a passionate kiss that convinced fans they will confirm their relationship any day. In the photos that have gone viral on social media, the rapper and model were seen hugging and kissing before saying goodbye.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen in Hollywood According to The Sun, the pair of lovebirds were seen after a date at a sushi restaurant located in the Sushi Park in West Hollywood. It opens at 5:30 pm, however, the photos of the possible couple seem to have been taken at night. Fans of the model speculated about the relationship after Kendall Jenner broke up with NBA star, Devin Booker last year.

The stars kept it low key Both Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner looked low key to avoid attention from the paparazzi. They walked out separately with their body guards but that changed shortly after. Bad Bunny walked Kendall and her body guard to her SUV and before getting in, Kendall hugged Bad Bunny and they shared a kiss.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s past relationships Before dating Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner was in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, they broke up after two years together, according to The Sun. On the other hand, the Puerto Rican rapper had a very loving relationship with model Gabriela Berlingeri until she deleted him from her Instagram, making it official that they had broken up. Still, Bad Bunny has declared on several occasions that he and Jenner are just friends. To read more click HERE.