Actress and singer Irma ‘La Tigresa’ Serrano dies at 89

Irma Serrano dies at the age of 89.

She was an important figure in Mexican Fincheras film.

Poncho de Nigris, La Tigresa’s ex, sends an emotional message.

Actress Irma Serrano has died. She was one of the most renowned figures in Mexican Fincheras film. The actress and singer, also known as ‘La Tigresa’ passed away at the age of 89.

Alfonso ‘Poncho’ De Nigris, the Mexican model and actor who at some point was Irma’s partner, confirmed the sad news on Twitter. He bid farewell to the star with an emotional message.

La Tigresa: Actress and singer Irma Serrano dies at the age of 89

“A great legacy and good life lessons with Doña Irma Serrano. I’ve just been informed that she’s just passed away, my condolences to her family and friends. Thank you for so many teachings RIP La Tigresa,” wrote the actor, influencer and singer.

So far, the cause of the Mexican actress’ death are unknown. During the next few hours, more details are expected from friends, family or those close to her.