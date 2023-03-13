A girl on TikTok describes an alleged indecent proposal from Piqué.

She says that the ex-soccer player wanted to have a threesome.

She says he approached her little sister in a club.

TikToker claims Piqué tried to get her sister to have a threesome. Almost eight months have passed since Piqué and Shakira split. Still, information about what their relationship was like continues to come to light and various rumors swirl about the former soccer player’s infidelity.

Now, a young TikToker shared a video about the Barcelona soccer player, saying that Piqué tried to get her little sister and her friend to have a threesome with him.

TikToker says Piqué wanted a threesome

The young woman’s name is Cristina Duzzi. In one of her most recent story times on TikTok, she revealed how Piqué proposed a threesome with her younger sister and her friend. She says it was awkward.

“It was on a Wednesday, a super random day. Piqué’s security approaches, that is, his bodyguard, and says that Piqué wants to join the tables and asks whether they are willing to join the two VIPs and, you know, spend the evening,” the young woman began.