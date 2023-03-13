TikToker says Piqué supposedly tried to have a threesome with her little sister and her friend (VIDEO)
A girl on TikTok describes an alleged indecent proposal from Piqué. She says that the ex-soccer player wanted to have a threesome.
TikToker claims Piqué tried to get her sister to have a threesome. Almost eight months have passed since Piqué and Shakira split. Still, information about what their relationship was like continues to come to light and various rumors swirl about the former soccer player’s infidelity.
Now, a young TikToker shared a video about the Barcelona soccer player, saying that Piqué tried to get her little sister and her friend to have a threesome with him.
TikToker says Piqué wanted a threesome
The young woman’s name is Cristina Duzzi. In one of her most recent story times on TikTok, she revealed how Piqué proposed a threesome with her younger sister and her friend. She says it was awkward.
“It was on a Wednesday, a super random day. Piqué’s security approaches, that is, his bodyguard, and says that Piqué wants to join the tables and asks whether they are willing to join the two VIPs and, you know, spend the evening,” the young woman began.
Piqué allegedly made an indecent proposal
Duzzi says in 2019, the footballer, who was still in a relationship with Shakira, made an indecent proposal. “This same man approaches and tells them that Piqué is very interested in having a threesome with the two of them,” says the young woman.
The young women did not accept the offer: “And they were like, ‘What? We just want a photo with him, nothing like that.’ And he got very upset and told them no, it’s not a photo and so on and nothing, then obviously they had to leave because the guy was upset and that’s how it ended,” she said in her TikTok video.
“It was a total trauma”
According to Cristina Duzzi, who was barraged with questions, Piqué was supposedly with his brother and some friends at a VIP table.
“Then he approaches her and says, ‘You wouldn’t like us to have a threesome with your friend?” She also made it clear that that experience “was a total trauma”. She says they eventually left because they were so uncomfortable.