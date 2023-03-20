Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio has something to say to her critics.

Everyone is impressed with her new look.

She recently suffered a tragic loss.

Yalitza Aparicio has a message her her haters. The actress rose to fame after starring in Mexican director Alfonson Cuarón’s Oscar winning film Roma. Although Yalitza Aparicio has been involved in other productions, they haven’t had the same success.

The actress, originally from Oaxaca, often shares content on social media, including photographs of her day-to-day life as well as trips and funny and motivational videos. She recently decided to say something to her critics.

Yalitza Aparicio has a message for her haters

It is nothing new to learn that the Mexican actress has been the target of a lot of criticism since she became known for the award-winning film Roma. Yalitza has put up with these attacks for many years, but it seems that people change over time.

Aparicio decided to send an indirect message to the people who have criticized her for so long. She shared a TikTok video saying: “And yes, if you see me being happy, leave me alone, because I really deserve it.”