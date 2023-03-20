14-year-old El Chapito is arrested for killing 8 people in Mexico

Mexican authorities arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed El Chapito.

Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed El Chapito for the drug-related murder of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

The boy allegedly opened fire on a family in Chimalhuacan, a low-income suburb of Mexico City. Another man was also arrested for the January 22 murders and seven other gang members were arrested on drug charges.