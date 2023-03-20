14-year-old El Chapito is arrested for killing 8 people in Mexico
On Thursday, March 16, it was announced that a 14-year-old boy nicknamed El Chapito was arrested because he was responsible for killing eight people involved with drug trafficking in Mexico City,
Although the full name of the boy was not revealed by the authorities, it is clear that his nickname is a reference to one of the most powerful drug lords in Mexico, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed El Chapito for the drug-related murder of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.
The boy allegedly opened fire on a family in Chimalhuacan, a low-income suburb of Mexico City. Another man was also arrested for the January 22 murders and seven other gang members were arrested on drug charges.
El Chapito’s victims were having a party in Mexico City
The victims were having a party at their home at the time of the attack, which also left five adults and two children injured. It was reported El Chapito killed eight people at a birthday party.
The motive for the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and murder-for-hire. They also kill rivals who sell drugs on their territory, or people who steal money from them.
Authorities have only released El Chapito’s first name
After his arrest, the boy, whom authorities identified only by his first name, Edgar, told reporters that he had been drugged and threatened into committing the crimes, reported the AP.
The identities of the victims has not been revealed. It is expected that Mexican authorities will reveal more details in the coming days.