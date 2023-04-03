Lead singer of ’90s boy band LFO Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis dies

Singer Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis dies at the age of 47.

His bandmates from ’90s band LFO broke the sad news.

How did he die? Lead singer Brian “Brizz” Gillis dies. The co-founder of ’90s boy band LFO, has died. Gillis’ former bandmate Brad Fischetti announced the news in an Instagram post on March 30, and Variety further confirmed it. So far his cause of death has not been disclosed. Brad Fischetti, a former LFO band member, announced the passing on LFO’s official Facebook page, however, he said he did not know the circumstances of Gillis’s death. He dedicated some beautiful words to his former bandmate. Brian’s Story! Gillis, along with the late Rich Cronin, started LFO in Massachusetts in 1995 and connected with Fischetti in Orlando in 1996, where they were signed to Lou Pearlman’s Transcontinental Records. The trio had modest success in Europe and the United States in 1997 and 1998. The group’s pop-rap single Summer Girls became their biggest hit and was often referred to as the “Abercrombie & Fitch song” due to the popularity of the lyric “I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch.”

LFO’s beginnings The song helped catapult their 1999 album LFO, which also included the hit single Girl on TV, to number 21 on the Billboard 200. The trio toured in the years that followed, opening for Britney Spears while their debut continued to climb the charts. Gillis left the band in the late ’90s to pursue his own career, and was succeeded by Boston-area singer Devin Lima. After the addition of Lima, LFO was signed by Clive Davis to Ariana Records. They released their second album, Life Is Good, in 2001, but broke up the following year.

Saying goodbye to Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis “Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut out in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis has passed away,” wrote his former bandmate on Instagram “I have no details and it would not be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it; the LFO story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness.”

A tragedy “Trying to find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy,” he continues. “My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the music business and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.” “I leave that stage and I lose them, it’s like losing them again,” Fischetti told Variety about the nostalgia-fueled Pop2000 Tour. “It is an unfortunate honor to nurture the legacy of LFO and there are moments when I think: ‘There is too much pain. This LFO story is a tragedy.”