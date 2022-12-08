It was a mistake! Baby Indigo’s face is shown.

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner accidentally reveal their baby’s face.

Why the couple wanted to keep her hidden.

Indigo’s face is revealed. On April 9, 2022, the life of the spectacular couple, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner completely lit up with the birth of their beautiful daughter, whom they gave a very peculiar name, Indigo.

The famous couple decided long ago to keep their baby’s face private. However, the couple made a terrible mistake yesterday at the airport, where inadvertently, media was able to capture the little Indigo’s face. Who does she look like?

Why don’t they want people to see Indigo’s face?

The couple who, in the style of The Kardashians, have released a documentary about the Montaner family, have tried to be very careful about revealing their new baby’s face, as they have ensured that only close friends and family can see her.

According to El Universo, before Indigo's birth, Camilo and Evaluna announced that they want their daughter to be able to decide for herself whether she becomes a public figure. This is one of the reasons why her face had not been revealed.