The girl who survived the balloon accident in Teotihuacán speaks.

13-year-old Regina describes what happened.

She says she no longer fears death. Girl who survived balloon accident speaks. On April 1, there was a terrible accident involving a hot air balloon in Teotihuacán, Mexico, which claimed the lives Regina Nolasco Becerril’s parents. The three of them were on board when tragedy struck. The 13-year-old girl was one of the survivors, along with the pilot. Unfortunately her parents, José Edgar Nolasco and Viridiana Becerril, 50 and 39, were killed. A little over a month after the tragedy, Regina Nolasco Becerril describes the accident. Girl who survived balloon accident in Teotihuacán describes what happened The hot air balloon fell over the archaeological zone of Teotihuacán. A video began to circulate on social media showing it catch fire and a person jumping out. What started as a fun day riding in a hot air balloon, turned tragic in seconds after it caught fire, killing two people. In an interview with Primer Impacto, Regina, talked about the terrible incident and said she’s no longer afraid of dying.

“I do not fear of death” “I am not afraid of death, I know that my parents are there waiting for me at some point and I am left with the teaching that your world can change like that,” said the 13-year-old girl. The incident occurred when the balloon tried to land and upon hitting the ground, the basket caused a gas leak, causing it to catch fire and begin rising again. “My mom screams, my dad screams, I scream, because the impact burns you and you start to burn more,” said Regina Nolasco Becerril, who instinctively jumped from the basket of the hot air balloon from a height of several feet. Witnesses recorded the tragic moment.

Regina recalls her terror “My mom falls next to me and doesn’t stop. I stop and start yelling at people, ‘Help’. Everyone stares at me in surprise. Two minutes passed, I hear my dad’s screams. The balloon above I see how it is on fire, it was a surprising pain because I was aware that my mother had already died. Several ask me, ‘Did you see the pilot?’ No, I didn’t, I don’t know when he jumped. It was before me, I imagine because when I was down he didn’t jump.” Then she revealed how distressing it was, “I mean, it’s a lot of despair to say… ‘Why didn’t they do it sooner? Why didn’t they put out the fire sooner? Why did my dad have to suffer like that?’ I heard his screams, I heard how he asked for help, how he suffered… I didn’t want to live, not even because my aunts had my cousin, I didn’t want to live. I wanted to die and be with my parents,” said the 13-year-old girl.