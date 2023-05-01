Mhoni Vidente predicts tragedy after the coronation of King Charles III (VIDEO)
Mhoni Vidente predicts tragedy after the coronation of King Charles III. Mhoni is one of the most important astrologers and psychics in Mexico. She is known for her accurate predictions.
However, these predictions are often about terrible tragedies, whether they are natural catastrophes in Latin America or international incidents. Now Mhoni has a warning about what may happen to the royal family after the coronation of King Charles III.
On Mhoni Vidente’s YouTube show, the astrologer shares new predictions for the upcoming months on a daily basis. It is well known that King Charles III is not at all well regarded by millions of people.
He has starred in various scandals throughout his life, most famously cheating on his wife, Princess Diana. Some have even said he was involved with her death. His second wife, Camila Parker, is also not popular with everyone.
King Charles III could renounce the throne
All this has unleashed a wave of opinions and Mhoni Vidente addressed this, saying the royal family could be in for a tragedy. “In the age of Taurus, which is completely impulsive, temperamental, strong and decisive for the entire world,” Mhoni began.
She says that in 2031, King Charles III could step down and name his son, Prince William, king. On the other hand, there was also bad news for Harry.
Divorce at the door?
According to Mhoni Vidente’s recent predictions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be going through a difficult time in their marriage, as the astrologer also says that they are thinking of divorcing because of Harry’s recent controversies.
“Harry is going to go, but Meghan, his wife, is not. They are already in divorce proceedings, they are already talking about separation, they already know that Meghan is dating someone else,” Mhoni Vidente said, according to El Heraldo de México. But there is still more.
A terrible tragedy could befall the royal family
A tragedy could occur in the family, because according to the famous Cuban astrologer’s recent predictions, Harry could threaten suicide after experiencing a wave of multiple misfortunes, including a divorce from Meghan Markle.
The coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday, May 6 in London at Westminster Abbey, the heart of the British capital. According to rtve, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place at Buckingham Palace.