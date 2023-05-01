Mhoni Vidente’s predictions about the coronation of King Charles III.

Will Prince Harry be in trouble?

What could happen to the royal family after the event.

Mhoni Vidente predicts tragedy after the coronation of King Charles III. Mhoni is one of the most important astrologers and psychics in Mexico. She is known for her accurate predictions.

However, these predictions are often about terrible tragedies, whether they are natural catastrophes in Latin America or international incidents. Now Mhoni has a warning about what may happen to the royal family after the coronation of King Charles III.

On Mhoni Vidente’s YouTube show, the astrologer shares new predictions for the upcoming months on a daily basis. It is well known that King Charles III is not at all well regarded by millions of people.

He has starred in various scandals throughout his life, most famously cheating on his wife, Princess Diana. Some have even said he was involved with her death. His second wife, Camila Parker, is also not popular with everyone.