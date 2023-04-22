Mhoni Vidente has a warning for Julián Figueroa’s brother.

She claimed that a demon is haunting his family.

She tells José Manuel Figueroa to be careful.

Rumors surrounding Julián Figueroa’s death continue to swirl. Now iconic psychic, Mhoni Vidente, has a warning for José Manuel Figueroa, the brother of Maribel Guardia’s late son.

Mhoni says a demon is stalking the men in his family, which explains the untimely deaths of Joan Sebastian’s three children. She says Julián’s older brother should be careful.

Mhoni Vidente has a warning for Julián Figueroa’s brother José

On Mhoni Vidente’s segment of El Heraldo de México on YouTube, she shared a shocking warning that is mainly addressed to José Manuel Figueroa.

The astrologer stated that the age at which Julián Figueroa died is a number with a dark history, revealing that Joan Sebastian confessed to her that he performed satanic rituals in order to achieve fame.