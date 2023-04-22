Mhoni Vidente has a warning for Julián Figueroa’s brother
Mhoni Vidente has a warning for Julián Figueroa's brother. She claimed that a demon is haunting his family. She tells José Manuel Figueroa to be careful.
Rumors surrounding Julián Figueroa’s death continue to swirl. Now iconic psychic, Mhoni Vidente, has a warning for José Manuel Figueroa, the brother of Maribel Guardia’s late son.
Mhoni says a demon is stalking the men in his family, which explains the untimely deaths of Joan Sebastian’s three children. She says Julián’s older brother should be careful.
On Mhoni Vidente’s segment of El Heraldo de México on YouTube, she shared a shocking warning that is mainly addressed to José Manuel Figueroa.
The astrologer stated that the age at which Julián Figueroa died is a number with a dark history, revealing that Joan Sebastian confessed to her that he performed satanic rituals in order to achieve fame.
Mhoni Vidente’s terrifying warning
The psychic did not hold back and said that José Manuel Figueroa should take care of himself since a demon haunts the family and is responsible for the deaths of three of Joan Sebastian’s children.
“He only has one son left, José Manuel. There you realize that this demon, this curse that followed Joan Sebastián. Now José Manuel Figueroa has to take care of himself, because that demon wants all the male descendants of that family,” said Mhoni.
The curse could befall Julián’s brother at age 54, according to Mhoni
Julián Figueroa tragically joined the “27 Club”, which consists of celebrities who died at that age. In this context, Mhoni Vidente says that the curse could befall José Manuel Figueroa at age 54 .
The singer is currently 47 years old so this means something terrible could happen to him in seven years, the psychic said, pointing out that every 27 years the cycle changes.