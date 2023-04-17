Mhoni Vidente says the Figueroas are cursed.

The famous psychic revealed that Joan Sebastian asked her to read his cards.

She said he did several rituals and that is why he got sick. The Figueroas are cursed. Mhoni Vidente made the surprising revelation that Joan Sebastian died because he was the victim of a powerful curse. The Cuban psychic explained that the singer asked her to read his cards and be honest with him about when he would die because she was the only one he trusted. The video was controversial because the popular psychic said that it had already been explained to Joan that he was cursed and that’s why two of his children had died. This resonates with the recent news that Julián Figueroa died of a heart attack at only 27. THE FIGUEROAS ARE CURSED After Julián Figueroa’s death, a video of Mhoni Vidente’s warning to Joan Sebastian before he died has resurfaced. She said that she met the Mexican singer when she worked in Sabadazo and that was when he asked her when he was going to die and admitted he had done a ritual to become famous. “I was already working in Sabadazo in 2013, I was with his son José Manuel. He approaches me and says: ‘Mhoni I don’t believe anyone but you.’ He says: ‘I want to know when I am going to die’. She replied that it would be the 13th. And he told me: ‘My lucky number is 13.'”

What did Mhoni’s cards show? The psychic said she read Sebastian’s cards and he said his lucky number was 13. She said she warned him that he had a demon over him and even that he trusted that number because it was “on top of him”. “He tells me: ‘My lucky number is 13, I want you to know that I was born on April 8, I’m an Aries, but my lucky number is 13.’ I tell him draw a card and then he tells me : ‘Let me take one more and I’ll sing you a song.’ He takes out card 13 of Death, the Devil and the Wolf card and I told him: ‘There is a demon number 13 called Azael, who is above you,'” said the psychic.

Who cursed the Figueroas? In the video, Mhoni Vidente said that she asked Joan Sebastian why the number 13 was so important to him. She also stated that the Figueroas were cursed because Joan Sebastian performed santero rituals to become famous when he was 27 years old. That just happens to be the age of his sons Trigo and Julián when they died. “The first thing I asked him was: ‘You became famous at 27, right?’ He says; ‘Yes, Mhoni. At the age of 27, I had already been in Chicago working and doing various things and when I exploded and I did very well, Mhoni, because I asked him and I did a thousand things because I wanted to be famous. I wanted to earn money.’ He already had his two older children, and wanted to get ahead and did various Santeria rituals and other dark things,” explained the psychic.

“I got upset” But it was not the only thing she revealed. Mhoni pointed out that Joan Sebastian was marked because of the pact he made at the age of 27. As he said, his son Trigo died at the age of 27, and that number became the key to his success and of course, the payment that he had to make before the rituals that he did to become famous. Joan Sebastian told her that something dark was following him from that moment on. “At the age of 27, Joan Sebastian rises to fame. He told me, ‘I win the lottery every weekend, I go and play and I go and sing in a palenque and they pay me in cash, I had bales of money in my house, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I bought whatever, I got upset, but I felt that something was chasing me, I felt something dark because I saw shadows, and I get cancer.’”