Two people died in the fiery crash. Deadly hot air balloon crash in Mexico. Two people were killed in a fiery hot air balloon crash in Mexico. The alleged balloon operator was apprehended at a local hospital in Hidalgo, Mexico. He was also severely injured. The State of Mexico prosecutor’s office reported the arrest that took place in Hidalgo. At the moment, authorities are still investigating what caused the fire. The say only one other victim survived, who was identified as the daughter of the couple traveling in the basket. HOT AIR BALLOON OPERATOR ARRESTED IN THE HOSPITAL! The Mexican authorities located a fourth person who was traveling in the hot air balloon that caught fire this weekend while flying over the pre-Hispanic ruins of Teotihuacán, north of the Mexican capital. The accident claimed the lives of two people and injured two others, The Associated Press reported. The State of Mexico prosecutor’s office confirmed the subject’s arrest. So far, it is known that the arrest took place in a hospital in Hidalgo, Mexico. Authorities confirmed that the subject was detained despite his injuries.

How was the alleged perpetrator found? The alleged perpetrator, identified as Víctor “N”, was in a hospital in Hidalgo, where he is being treated for the serious burns and trauma from the crash. In the images that went viral of his arrest, he has injuries on his face and arms. “The Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico, in coordination with @pgje_hidalgo, located the operator of the aircraft that crashed in Teotihuacán in a hospital in Hidalgo,” the FGEJ posted.

What did the authorities say? The Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil (AFAC) has already begun an investigation to confirm whether the company that operated the balloon had all the required permits, training and insurance. “Personnel of the Investigative Police of this Institution, in collaboration with personnel of the Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado de Hidalgo (PGJEH), identified and guard the person who piloted the aircraft during the mishap, admitted to a hospital where he is recieving medical care. The FGJEM maintains permanent contact with the relatives of the victims,” ​​the statement said.

What will happen to the investigation? The prosecutor’s office indicated that they are working to find out what caused the deadly crash. Likewise, they indicated that the evidence related to the crash is being preserved. “In the same way, this prosecutor’s office works jointly with state and federal authorities in order to establish the causes that gave rise to these acts constituting a crime, among other procedures, it secured and safeguards properties allegedly related to the company that provided the service during the one that registered the mishap,” detailed the FGJ.

Terror in the sky Teotihuacán is known for its archaeological enclave of the same name that is a Cultural Heritage site and tourists enjoy flying over the impressive pyramids of the Sun and the Moon in a hot air balloon. At that time, the authorities only reported two deaths and the injured girl with first- and second-degree burns on her face and extremities, as well as a broken arm, although some local media indicated that there was a fourth person on board, reported the AP. The fourth person was the pilot who has already been detained.