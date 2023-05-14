A volcano in Mexico erupts lighting up the sky and shaking the earth

The Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico erupts.

Don Goyo lit up the sky and shook the earth.

It released incandescent material.

While the villagers slept, an explosion shook the city of Puebla after the Popocatépetl volcano released incandescent material, fumaroles and ash fall in the early hours of May 10, which is Mother’s Day in Mexico.

According to El Heraldo de Mexico, residents who live near the outskirts of Don Goyo had a frightening night when an impressive noise interrupted their sleep early Wednesday morning. On what is normally a day for celebration, the volcano sparked fear.

Popocatépetl erupts

The eruptions occurred around 1:52 in the morning, when most people were sleeping. The deafening explosion terrified nearby residents as Don Goyo emitted incandescent material for several miles around.

The security cameras installed around it captured the exact moment when volcano erupts. It is located between the states of Mexico, Morelos and Puebla, which immediately reported the Popocatépetl volcano was erupting.