What would Florida’s harsh new Senate Bill SB 1617 mean for immigrants?

What does Florida’s harsh new Senate Bill SB 1617 say?

It’s the country’s toughest law against illegal immigration.

Who does SB 1617 harm?

Bill SB17 heads to Ron DeSantis. The Florida House of Representatives approved last Tuesday a controversial bill that has already passed the state Senate. Among other things, it imposes penalties of up to 15 years in prison for those who transport illegal immigrants in Florida, as well as fines for employers who hire undocumented immigrants.

According to Univision, this new legislation would mean significant changes to E-Verify, the website the Department of Homeland Security uses to verify the immigration status of workers.

Penalties in Bill SB 1617 that would affect immigrants

The bill includes increased funds for a transportation program for undocumented immigrants and increasing penalties for people smuggling undocumented persons in the country. The law could affect millions.

Bill SB 1617 also prohibits the use of valid driver’s licenses from other states by undocumented immigrants. It requires hospitals to gather immigration status of patients and share that information with the state.