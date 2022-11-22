Reggaeton singer Benjy Jiménez shot to death

Hispanic singer shot to death.

Reggaeton singerBenjy Jiménez has been killed.

He was not killed in a robbery. Singer Benjy Jiménez has been murdered. A true tragedy occurred in San Marcos, Colombia, where the authorities identified the body of a person who had been shot. It turns out that the victim was a popular Hispanic singer. The incident occurred last Friday when a dead body was reported. After receiving the emergency call, the local police immediately went to the Campo Alegre neighborhood of the municipality of San Marcos, Sucre, where the singer’s body was found. The man was identified as Reggaeton singer Benjamín José Jiménez Rivas known as Benjy. Singer Benjy Jiménez murdered The Colombian artist, who was also a well-known composer, was shot to death last Friday. The authorities say that Benjy was near a local soccer stadium when some armed men shot him several times. Benjy was murdered where he lived with his wife. Immediately, photos began to circulate, that supposedly show his body lying on the grass next to a motorcycle.

Benjy Jiménez was shot several times At first it was thought that the murder may have occurred during a robbery, however, after investigating further, the authorities stated Benjamín José Jiménez Rivas’ belongings were still at the scene. Therefore, the possibility that they were robbing him was ruled out. So far, the reason why he was shot near the soccer stadium is still unknown. With this new murder, the number of people killed this year in the department of Sucre rose to 181. Filed Under: Singer Benjy Jiménez Murdered

He was shot in the head The terrible incident occurred on Friday around 9 pm in the Campo Alegre neighborhood of the municipality of San Marcos, Sucre in Colombia. According to the police, the singer was sitting on his motorcycle in the back of the Silvio Padilla soccer stadium when his killers appeared and shot him in the head. The death of Benjy Jiménez has shocked his followers on social media, who could not believe what had happened over the weekend. Users began to say goodbye to their idol with emotional farewell messages. Filed Under: Singer Benjy Jiménez Murdered

The crime wave rises According to some witnesses, Benjy was killed by three individuals who were riding motorcycles. However, the reason for this bloody incident that left the Hispanic artistic community grieving is unknown. After the death of the Colombian composer, who made his career in international music, the murder rates continue to increase, according to the Sucre Police Department. Some residents demand greater responsibility from local authorities. With information from El Universal, El Tiempo and Somos Fan. CLICK TO SEE ONE OF HIS HITS Filed Under: Singer Benjy Jiménez is murdered